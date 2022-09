Mark Sheridan, a prominent New Jersey lawyer, was reading the newspaper one morning this past January when an article about an unsolved, 8-year-old murder caught his eye. The story was about Sean Caddle, a little-known Democratic operative from Jersey City who was appearing in federal court to admit that he’d paid a Mob-connected hit man to kill Michael Galdieri, a friend and colleague who also worked the North Jersey political circuit.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO