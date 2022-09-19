Up Close with Rosh HaYeshiva Rav Yonason Sacks—How He Prepares Students to Fuse Torah Study and Professional Success. Students who spend a year or two learning in Israel post high school often feel that is where they grow to become their best selves. Many are concerned they will lose their momentum when they return to begin what their parents may call “real life.” Rabbi Yonason Sacks, Rosh HaYeshiva of Touro’s Lander College for Men Beis Medrash L’Talmud is passionate about helping his talmidim continue their personal and spiritual growth trajectory once they touch down in the States.

