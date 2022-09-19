ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Royal fans in tears as Queen’s loyal corgis wait for her coffin to arrive at Windsor Castle

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ROYAL fans have been brought to tears as the Queen's loyal corgis waited at Windsor Castle for her coffin to arrive.

The late monarch's coffin has been taken to Windsor Castle where she will be reunited and laid to rest with her beloved Prince Philip following her moving funeral at Westminster Abbey today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDdpy_0i1dDeeV00
The Queen's corgis waiting for her at Windsor Castle Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14o4vH_0i1dDeeV00
It has left royal fans in tears Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bKO4_0i1dDeeV00
Thousands of mourners lined Windsor's Long Walk Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhLNL_0i1dDeeV00
The Queen's favourite horse Emma also stood waiting for Her Majesty Credit: Sky News

Hundreds of mourners lined Windsor's Long Walk for the poignant procession, with many throwing flowers to the hearse.

But waiting at the estate were her two beloved corgis Muick and Sandy.

Pictures of the adorable pups standing patiently for Her Majesty's coffin to arrive have left emotional royal fans reaching for the tissues.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Omg my heart."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18IiKi_0i1dDeeV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Maqiw_0i1dDeeV00

Another said: "Oh bless."

A third commented: "Why has this put a lump in my throat?"

While a fourth added: "This has destroyed me."

A life-long horse lover, the Queen's favourite mare Emma joined staff waiting outside Windsor Castle to receive the hearse.

Over her lifetime the late monarch owned

corgis, with each one descended from her first, Susan, an 18th birthday present from her father, George VI.

They became synonymous with her glorious 70-year reign and frequently featured in portraits, official photographs, coins and on bone china.

The Queen was even credited with introducing the dorgi after a brief - and entirely unexpected - encounter between her corgi Tiny and Princess Margaret's dachshund Pipkin.

Her Majesty suffered heartache with the death of her oldest dorgi shortly before she passed away aged 96 on September 8.

Candy — a cross between a dachshund and a corgi - died soon after she arrived in the Scottish Highlands at the beginning of summer.

The Queen was reportedly “distraught” at the loss of Candy, who was 18 years old and remained by her side in Balmoral for her final visit before her death on September 8 aged 96.

In February, as Her Majesty modestly marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Candy trotted into the Oak Room at Windsor Castle to join her.

It comes as...

Following her passing, the Queen's two surviving corgis have been left to Prince Andrew, The Sun revealed.

A source revealed the shamed Duke of York would now take in the Muick and Sandy at his 30-bedroom Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

Muick, pronounced Mick, is named after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

The insider added: "It's fascinating - Charles is now King, Camilla is Queen Consort, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales

"As for Andrew, there is no new title and apparently no way back into the fold. Instead he just gets the dogs."

Prince William this week reassured a grieving royal fan in London as they were concerned about what would happen to the Queen's Corgis.

The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales shook hands with fans and spoke to mourners who were queuing to see the Queen lying-in-state.

In the sweet footage, the father-of-three shook hands with a blonde woman on the other side of the barrier.

The royal fan asked Prince William how the dogs were doing as she was concerned that they would be very upset after their owner's passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QY49n_0i1dDeeV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245iHI_0i1dDeeV00

Still clasping her hand Prince William reassured her: "I saw them the other day. They’re being looked after fine, they’re two very friendly corgis."

He then joked that they were being looked after so well that they were perhaps being spoilt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265CIl_0i1dDeeV00
The Queen's dorgi Candy trotted into the Oak Room in Windsor Castle as she looks at a display of memorabilia from her Jubilees Credit: AFP

