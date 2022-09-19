ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WATCH: Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen's reaction to Chris Jones' goal line sack

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
One of the biggest moments in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers was captured in a unique light for the upcoming episode of “The Franchise” documentary series.

The full episode will debut on Thursday, Sept. 22, but the Chiefs have released a few teaser clips on social media. First, we got the clip from Week 1, where Justin Reid found out he’d be the team’s emergency kicker. Now, we’re getting a look at the reaction on the sidelines following Chris Jones’ seven-yard sack of Justin Herbert on the goal line in the third quarter.

The sack came on third down and forced a three-and-out on the Chiefs’ second consecutive possession. One of the first people to greet Chris Jones on the bench after he made the play was DL coach Joe Cullen, who was perhaps as animated as fans have ever seen him.

“Great rush,” Cullen yelled. “That’s the way to rush!

The two yell back and forth at each other, mostly inaudibly.

“Up and under, up and under,” Cullen screams.

“I told you, I was waiting on it,” Jones shouts. “I told you! I been waiting on it, coach!”

Talk about a fun moment captured between these two characters. The entire rest of the defensive line group all got a kick out of the whole interaction, especially, Khalen Saunders.

Big plays from Jones could be key to the upcoming game against the Colts in Week 3. They were one of the NFL’s best teams in terms of pressure allowed in Week 1, but in Week 2 they completely imploded.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Dl
Here's one thing Chiefs must improve ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 and sitting alone atop the AFC West heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Things might seem like they’re going flawlessly for the Chiefs after wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, but as the players and coaches say, there are always things they can work on and get better at. Through two weeks of play, there is one particular stat that is standing out on the offensive side of the ball that points to an area needing some work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
