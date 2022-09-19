ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

People's eating habits are just as unhealthy today as they were 30 years ago - with Americans being among the worst eaters in the world, study finds

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The average person's diet has not improved much in the past 30 years despite major gains made in nutrition science - and Americans are among those eating the worst, a new study finds.

Researchers at Tufts University, in Medford, Massachusetts, gathered data from 185 countries listed in the Global Dietary Database to gauge which nations had the healthiest eaters from 1990 to 2018, and how much diets changed during the period.

They found the 'small, but meaningful' increase in overall dietary health, but massive disparities between certain countries. South Asian and Sub-Saharan African populations have the healthiest diets, with people living in Latin America eating the least healthy.

The United States finds itself among the nations with the worst diets, joining Brazil, Egypt and Mexico at the bottom of the list. India, Indonesia, Iran and Vietnam are the nations with the healthiest eating residents.

Poor diets across the world have been linked to a obesity crisis in much of the west. A recent study found that they could even be fueling a global rise in early onset cancer, presenting a mounting challenge to global health officials. Around one-in-four deaths worldwide can be attributed to poor diets, experts say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5XWD_0i1d6ZyE00
In a study of diet quality across the world, researchers found little change over the past 30 years. The United States is among the nation's with the worst quality diets, joining Egypt and Brazil at the bottom of the list

'Intake of legumes/nuts and non-starchy vegetables increased over time, but overall improvements in dietary quality were offset by increased intake of unhealthy components such as red/processed meat, sugar-sweetened beverages, and sodium,' Victoria Miller, lead author of the study, said in a statement.

Researchers, who published their findings Monday in Nature Food, gathered data from nearly 200 countries across 28 years for the study.

The average diet of each nation every year was placed of a zero to 100 scale, with a higher number being more desirable.

Foods like legumes, nuts, whole grains, omega-3 fatty acid-rich seafood and non-starchy vegetables were considered to be the healthiest foods.

Sugar-sweetened beverages and red meat were considered to be the least healthy of the bunch.

In 2018, the average country was eating a diet scored at 40.3, only a slight increase from the 38.8 figure posted in 1980.

South Asians recorded the best diets, scoring a 45.7. Only ten countries in the entire world scored higher than 50 - with researchers noting that this makes up less than one percent of the global population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYgab_0i1d6ZyE00
South Asians and Sub-Saharan Africans eat the highest quality diets, researchers found, while those in Latin America are eating the worst food

Iran is the healthiest eating country in the world, with the middle-eastern nation increasing its diet quality score by 12 points from 1980 to 2018 - the largest increase of anywhere in the world.

The United States had the world's second largest increase, gaining 4.5 points, but still found itself among the worst eating countries in the world.

In nearly every region considered by researchers adults are healthier diets than children - so a significant extent in some areas - with teenage years proving to be the worst.

'On average across the world, dietary quality was also greater among younger children but then worsened as children aged,' Miller said.

'This suggests that early childhood is an important time for intervention strategies to encourage the development of healthy food preferences.'

Researchers also found that people that are higher educated and more well-off in socio-economic standing were eating healthier - specifically recording more fruits and non-starchy vegetables in their diet.

There was no difference in diet quality found between rural and urban Americans.

'Healthy eating was also influenced by socioeconomic factors, including education level and urbanicity,' Miller added.

'Globally and in most regions, more educated adults and children with more educated parents generally had higher overall dietary quality.'

Poor diets across the world are contributing to a crisis of obesity, and even the global uptick in cancer rates among younger people across the world.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 70 percent of Americans are overweight - including 40 percent that are obese.

Around ten percent of the global population is suffering from the condition as well, according to official estimates.

A Brigham and Women's Hospital study published earlier this month found that rates of 14 early onset cancers were rising in 44 countries, with the budding obesity rate and 'western style' unhealth diets holding large portions of the blame.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

New study suggests you should stop eating ultra-processed foods

Men living in the United States who regularly eat ultra-processed foods such as sodas, ice cream, sausage, and deep-fried chicken, are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. A study published on Wednesday in The BMJ indicates that U.S. men are at 29% greater risk of being diagnosed with...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

People who eat walnuts gain less weight, are at a lower risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease and often maintain a healthy diet throughout the rest of their lives, study finds

Eating a handful of walnuts a day could reduce your blood pressure, lower weight gain and in turn cut the risk of diabetes and heart disease, a new study finds. Scientists at the University of Minnesota un-earthed the miraculous potential benefits of the nuts after monitoring the diets of 3,300 people for more than 25 years and giving them several health check-ups.
NUTRITION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
MedicalXpress

Globally, diets are not much healthier today than they were thirty years ago

On a scale from 0 to 100 of how well people stick to recommended diets, with 0 being a poor diet (think heavy consumption of sugar and processed meats), and 100 representing the recommended balance of fruits, vegetables, legumes/nuts and whole grains, most countries would earn a score around 40.3. Globally, this represents a small, but meaningful, 1.5-point gain between 1990 and 2018, researchers from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University report today in the journal Nature Food.
DIETS
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
shefinds

3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Latin America#Nutrition Science#Global Population#Nature Food#Linus Regimen#General Health#Tufts University#South Asian#Sub Saharan#African
Daily Mail

'I can’t go through this story without crying': Jon Voight interviews Trump and breaks down in tears while recalling story that ex-President offered to pay for cancer treatment of golf course worker

Actor Jon Voight broke down in tears while interviewing Donald Trump and discussing a story in which the ex-president offered to pay for cancer treatments for a golf course employee. The former president said very few words himself during the 20-minute segment as the actor opined about what he believes...
POTUS
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
shefinds

The One Sauce No One Should Be Using Anymore Because It Leads To Weight Gain And Inflammation

When you think of unhealthy foods to cut out of your diet for weight loss, there are probably tons of things that come to mind: sugary candy, salty snacks, frozen dinners, etc. However, one factor you may not consider right away is the sauce you put on your food. As it turns out, condiments can pack in a whole lot of calories and additives that can be detrimental to your weight loss goals if you’re not careful. In fact, there’s one sauce you could be eating every day that may be holding you back from your goal weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Ultra-processed foods linked to heart disease, cancer, and death, studies show

Prior research has shown that poor diet may be associated with 1 in 5 deaths globally. Recently, researchers at Tufts University found that a diet high in ultra-processed foods puts a person at greater risk for developing colorectal cancer. Another team of Italian researchers suggests that people with the lowest-quality...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty

The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss

A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
WEIGHT LOSS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose

Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

611K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy