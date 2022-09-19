Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a snapshot of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Is Dynamic Island Worth the Extra Cost?
Apple announced the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event in September 2022. The lineup includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And for the first time, you don't have to buy Apple's most expensive phone if you want a large screen.
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM
One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
notebookcheck.net
ASRock PG34WQ15R2B: 34-inch curved gaming monitor debuts with a 1500R curvature and a 1440p resolution
ASRock has announced the PG34WQ15R2B, a curved gaming monitor that measures 34-inches across. Equipped with a VA panel, the PG34WQ15R2B also has a 1500R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio. As its name implies, the PG34WQ15R2B operates at WQHD too, with its 3,440 x 1,440-pixel native resolution complemented by a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response times (MPRT).
Nothing phone (1) updates with ear (1) app integration and more camera improvements
Nothing OS version 1.1.4 is beginning its gradual rollout. The update will bring in Nothing ear (1) app integration to the phone (1) along with more improvements to the device's camera.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10 Pro upgrades to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with slight caveats
OnePlus has announced that OOS 13 for its 10 Pro flagship is finally here. By any name, its changelog overlaps heavily with that of a certain other customized skin for Android 13 from the smartphone brand's parent company OPPO. As such, OOS 13 now officially upgrades to the new Aquatic...
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Ryzen 3 7320U and Athlon Gold 7220U Mendocino processors unveiled for entry-level thin and light laptops
AMD unveiled its entry-level Mendocino series of laptop processors at Computex 2022. The company didn't provide much in the way of meaningful information and briefly talked about its power efficiency. Now, it has announced three new Mendocino processors, the Ryzen 5 7520U, Ryzen 3 7320U and Athlon Gold 7220U, manufactured on TSMC's 6 nm process node. They use a modified version of the Zen 2 cores and support LPDDR5 memory.
notebookcheck.net
AMD confirms launch date for next-generation Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards
With Nvidia's Ada Lovelace reveal mere hours away, AMD took the opportunity to steal some of Team Green's limelight. Scott Herkelman, AMD Radeon's GM took to Twitter to announce that the highly-anticipated Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards would be announced on November 3 at an unspecified time, which will probably be revealed later.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China
5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications
Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin releases Public Beta 10.22 as Release Candidate build for Venu 2 series with bug fixes
Garmin has released a new Public Beta update for the Venu 2 series, which now consists of the Venu 2, Venu 2S and Venu 2 Plus. Like the Instinct 2 series, Garmin has rolled out two Release Candidate builds within a few days. In the case of the Venu 2 series, Garmin released Public Beta 10.21, which contained two bug fixes:
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatch receives wave of new features in beta update 7.07
Garmin has released new Forerunner 945 LTE smartwatch software, beta version 7.07. The company’s post on the Garmin forum states that the update is a “Release Candidate”, meaning it is expected to become a public update assuming no significant bugs exist. Update version 7.07 includes many new...
notebookcheck.net
VOLTA Anchor is unveiled as a wireless charging station for MagSafe-compatible iPhones and other devices
Accessory Android Apple iPhone Smartphone Smartwatch Wearable. VOLTA has announced its latest product just in time for the release of the iPhone 14 series, which might develop charging needs that sync with those of the user's Apple Watch and AirPods. The Anchor has the same main selling point as many other similar "charging stations" that have emerged for much the same reason as of late.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano: Configurations and pricing confirmed ahead of January 2023 release
NVIDIA has quietly revealed new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules (SOM), slipping the announcement out alongside the launch of the RTX 4090, RTX 4080 12 GB, RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 6000 workstation GPU. Supposedly 80x faster than the original Jetson Nano that arrived in 2019, the Jetson Orin Nano will be available in two variants at different price points.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA Tegra T239: New leak offers clues about rumoured next-generation Nintendo Switch chipset
Rumours about Nintendo releasing a next-generation Switch continue to swirl, perhaps unsurprising considering the console's reliance on ancient NVIDIA Tegra X1 series hardware. Purportedly, a next-generation model could continue to rely on an NVIDIA Tegra chipset, but the long-rumoured T239 instead. In that vein, NVIDIA has now contacted Linux kernel developers to include Tegra T239 support, a step towards the chipset's use in consumer-facing products.
notebookcheck.net
Hisense E8H cheaper 4K TV arrives with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness
The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
RTX 4090 performance testing reveals stunning results as the card produces up to 4x more frames with DLSS 3 vs native 4K in Cyberpunk 2077
Nvidia officially revealed the GeForce RTX 4090 on September 20, and it is a beast, at least on paper. The GPU packs 16,384 CUDA cores, a base and boost clock of 2.23 GHz and 2.52 GHz respectively, and comes with 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM. Nvidia claims that the board is anywhere from 2x to 4x speedier than the RTX 3090 Ti. While we won’t have the final performance numbers of the RTX 4090 until independent third-party reviews are up, we can get an idea about the raw compute power and DLSS 3 performance of the GPU thanks to a new video by Digital Foundry.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, M1 iPad Air, Razer Blade 15, and more
Today’s best deals start with one of Samsung’s most popular foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 256GB storage option over at Amazon.com. This amazing new device arrives with a $1,060 price tag, but the latest offer lets you take one home for $911. Of course, you can also opt for the 128GB storage version, which sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, and you would still be able to enjoy a great experience thanks to the phone’s foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 8GB RAM, 3,700mAh battery and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
Vivo is already set to launch its second foldable phone
Samsung dominates the foldable market but does not necessarily have the best device on the market. Oppo, Huawei, and other Chinese companies have all released far more compelling foldable phones but they are available in only a handful of markets. Vivo jumped on the foldable bandwagon with the launch of the Vivo X Fold in China this April. Not even six months later, the BBK-owned company is gearing up to release its successor: the Vivo X Fold+.
