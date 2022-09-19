Read full article on original website
Related
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley
Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo Study IDs Sources of Harmful Bacteria Washing Into Hilo Bay
What lurks in the microscopic world beneath the surface of waters in Hilo Bay and where it comes from is the focus of a new study by University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo researchers recently published in the Journal of Environmental Quality. The study identifies the origins of high levels...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘This loss is horrific’: Family mourns nursing horse shot and killed in Hilo
‘Do your job’: Families sickened by Red Hill fuel contamination march on DC to demand clean water. Red Hill families who were sickened by last year’s fuel-tainted water crisis are in Washington, D.C. to deliver a message personally to the EPA: Do your job. Self-defense in abductions: Here’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Multiple weapons charges under consideration in deadly shooting at Big Island Boy Scouts camp
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island are considering 23 firearm-related offenses, including one for criminal negligence, against three men in connection to the deadly shooting at a Boy Scouts camp in late August. All 23 counts have been referred to the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office for review....
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
bigislandvideonews.com
Strong Chemical Smell At Hilo School Identified
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department on Tuesday investigated a chemical smell coming from the storage room in the library of Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20) The fire department responded to reports of a strong chemical smell at...
bigislandnow.com
Cupboards Getting Bare at Big Island’s Food Bank
When times have been hard, Kauaokawehi Kailianu and some of her family members have relied on the services at The Food Basket to help them from going hungry. “It was a nice little backbone or piece of support to have the resource when it was necessary,” Kailianu said. Now,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday. Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
Good Samaritan speaks out after rescuing Hawaii Island teen from alleged abductor
Bridge Hartman was at the right place, at the right time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
Prosecutors call on lawmakers to take action after Supreme Court ruling
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Prosecutors are calling the death of Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga in Hawaiian Beaches Thursday a heinous murder. The victim’s family said she was a loving sister, daughter and mother who didn’t deserve what happened. Her accused killer, Michael Carvalho, remains in custody. It’s cases like this along with a recent Hawaii […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Following Mikella Debina abduction, experts stress importance of paying attention to details
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Being vigilant is one way every day people can keep an eye out for children in danger. Friday's Big Island abduction of Mikella Debina prompted a very rare Maile Hawaii Abduction Alert. Debina is now with her family, after reaching out for help while at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who set off an intense islandwide manhunt after allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach was charged Monday afternoon with multiple felony counts. Hawaii Island police said Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was charged with first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
bigislandnow.com
‘Hilo Hero’ Recounts Rescue of 15-Year-Old Girl From Abductor
Musician Bridge Hartman wasn’t even supposed to work Saturday, his normal day off as a host at Café Pesto. But the 20-something — who came to work that day to cover a shift for another employee — left as the “Hilo Hero.”. He rescued a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigislandvideonews.com
Strategic Roadmap For Homelessness Presented To Hawaiʻi Council
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Councilmembers questioned the administration's process used to develop the plan, which was initiated by Council Resolution 442 earlier this year. UPDATE – (6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21) “A Strategic Roadmap for Homelessness and Housing” was presented by the Mayor Roth administration to the Hawai‘i...
bigislandnow.com
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe
Police have located and arrested 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi in connection to the kidnapping. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. An AMBER alert was issued for Mikella Debina on Friday. AMBER alert issued...
bigislandnow.com
Suspected Kidnapper Forced Teen to Smoke Meth, Court Documents Say
A Hilo man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl over the weekend forced her to smoke methamphetamine out of pipe while driving on Daniel K. Inouye Highway Friday afternoon and shackled her overnight in a school bus, according to a probable cause document filed in Hilo District Court in East Hawai’i Tuesday.
Comments / 0