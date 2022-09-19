ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

WJBF

Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

District Attorney won't release officer body camera video

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five of the pending shootings by Savannah Police. Of those cases, four of them are fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Crash leaves Vidalia man dead

One man is dead following an early morning crash in Vidalia on Monday. At approximately 7:40 a.m., Vidalia police officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 292 and Linda Lane in reference to a man laying in the roadway. The 49-year-old Vidalia man was pronounced dead on the scene.
VIDALIA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 person killed, 3 injured in Emanuel County shoot-out

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An altercation in Swainsboro led to a shoot-out that killed one person and injured three. Police Chief Randy Ellison said that around 6 p.m. Monday, officers got a call to investigate gunshots with injuries at an address on Williams Street. Arriving officers found one person on...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Student arrested due to school violence threat in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A student is facing charges after a school threat in Jesup. The Jesup Police Department says the student was arrested on Wednesday just hours after they were notified about the possible threat. Police say the student will be charged with terroristic threats and acts as well...
JESUP, GA
WJBF

Multiple people shot in Emanuel County, at least one person dead

UPDATE, 10:12 P.M. – The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died. According to Emanuel County Deputy Coroner, Eric Foreman, Jr., 19, has been pronounced dead. Authorities say that there were at least four victims in the shooting. According to investigators, one of the surviving victims was flown by emergency air transport […]
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah police officer arrested in connection to domestic incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah Police Department officer is in jail following a domestic-related incident. Keith Roland was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, according to a report from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. WJCL is working to get a copy of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch County man shot over the weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

