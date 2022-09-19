Read full article on original website
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
Police in Savannah investigate overnight shooting, 1 victim taken to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting. A WJCL crew was there around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as officers were seen canvassing the area, on W. 54th Street near Montgomery Street. The victim is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not shared any...
District Attorney won't release officer body camera video
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five of the pending shootings by Savannah Police. Of those cases, four of them are fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must...
Police: Victim seriously injured after stabbing at public park in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a Savannah park Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the victim was attacked at the Barker Street Park and then went to a nearby Dollar General for help. The victim sustained serious injuries...
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
Police in Savannah investigating after man found dead at homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday in Savannah. It was found at a homeless camp near Skidaway Road and Shell Road. Authorities say the deceased is a man but no other description has been given. They say there...
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
Police: Crash leaves Vidalia man dead
One man is dead following an early morning crash in Vidalia on Monday. At approximately 7:40 a.m., Vidalia police officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 292 and Linda Lane in reference to a man laying in the roadway. The 49-year-old Vidalia man was pronounced dead on the scene.
1 person killed, 3 injured in Emanuel County shoot-out
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An altercation in Swainsboro led to a shoot-out that killed one person and injured three. Police Chief Randy Ellison said that around 6 p.m. Monday, officers got a call to investigate gunshots with injuries at an address on Williams Street. Arriving officers found one person on...
Death penalty possibility removed by district attorney in 2016 Tatemville shooting case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Four accused gang members indicted for murder no longer face the death penalty as the case moves toward trial. WTOC Investigates has confirmed Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones has withdrawn the death penalty notice in the case. The murder case goes back to...
Student arrested due to school violence threat in Jesup
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A student is facing charges after a school threat in Jesup. The Jesup Police Department says the student was arrested on Wednesday just hours after they were notified about the possible threat. Police say the student will be charged with terroristic threats and acts as well...
Georgia man sentenced to 10 years in teen girl’s road death
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) – A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired into a pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. A judge in Statesboro on Tuesday imposed the maximum sentence for 23-year-old Marc Wilson, who […]
Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2020 deadly shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a deadly shooting in 2020 in Statesboro. Wilson was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in late August. Ten years is the maximum sentence under that charge, according to the judge. Wilson will get credit for...
Multiple people shot in Emanuel County, at least one person dead
UPDATE, 10:12 P.M. – The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died. According to Emanuel County Deputy Coroner, Eric Foreman, Jr., 19, has been pronounced dead. Authorities say that there were at least four victims in the shooting. According to investigators, one of the surviving victims was flown by emergency air transport […]
Savannah police officer arrested in connection to domestic incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah Police Department officer is in jail following a domestic-related incident. Keith Roland was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, according to a report from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. WJCL is working to get a copy of the...
Bulloch County man shot over the weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
Police: Savannah officer injured after overnight crash; vehicle caved in
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Authorities say a Savannah police officer was hurt following an overnight crash. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday near Skidaway Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
GBI investigating after man found dead in Tattnall County neighborhood
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1:38 p.m.:According to GBI Special Agent Chris DeMarco, authorities were called to a mobile home around 5 a.m. for a report of a dead body. When they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male lying on the ground next to a dog kennel behind the residence.
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
