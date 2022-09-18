Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
kjzz.org
Investigation finds Phoenix City Councilmember Carlos Garcia likely violated campaign finance laws
Phoenix City Councilmember Carlos Garcia could be in hot water after an investigation revealed that he likely violated campaign finance laws. He accepted nearly $28,000 from the United Food and Commercial Workers union, but it’s against state law to accept campaign donations from labor unions. Garcia is running for...
kjzz.org
Phoenix awards $750,000 to Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation for education
The Phoenix City Council approved $750,000 for Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation to support an education initiative. ElevateEdAZ began as a partnership between the Chamber Foundation and the Phoenix Union High School District. The nonprofit foundation connects schools and businesses to better prepare students for careers and college. During the last...
kjzz.org
Rural Gila County leads Arizona in opioid deaths. Here's how officials are responding
More than 2,000 Arizonans died last year due to opioid overdoses; fentanyl was a leading cause. Those are among the findings in the state health department’s latest Opioid Overdoses Surveillance Report. The data are also broken down by county, and show nearly 62 non-fatal overdose incidents in Maricopa County...
kjzz.org
Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system
North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness
The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
kjzz.org
Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
kjzz.org
Our Street: How Gilbert's Agritopia is engineered to fight suburban loneliness
The Show's series Our Street is taking a closer look at neighborhoods around metro Phoenix — and what makes them tick. Joe Johnston is an engineer by training and the founder of a community in east Gilbert: Agritopia. He’s recognizable around these parts for a lot of reasons, one of which is his signature hat and big smile.
kjzz.org
Former Phoenix police officer sentenced in COVID fund fraud case
A former Phoenix police officer has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraudulently securing over a million dollars in federal COVID-19 funds. Toni Richardson gave up her badge before she could be fired. Federal authorities accused Richardson last year of lying on an application that led to $1.2...
Comments / 0