Tempe, AZ

kjzz.org

Phoenix awards $750,000 to Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation for education

The Phoenix City Council approved $750,000 for Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation to support an education initiative. ElevateEdAZ began as a partnership between the Chamber Foundation and the Phoenix Union High School District. The nonprofit foundation connects schools and businesses to better prepare students for careers and college. During the last...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system

North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
PHOENIX, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Tempe, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Our Street: How Gilbert's Agritopia is engineered to fight suburban loneliness

The Show's series Our Street is taking a closer look at neighborhoods around metro Phoenix — and what makes them tick. Joe Johnston is an engineer by training and the founder of a community in east Gilbert: Agritopia. He’s recognizable around these parts for a lot of reasons, one of which is his signature hat and big smile.
GILBERT, AZ
kjzz.org

Former Phoenix police officer sentenced in COVID fund fraud case

A former Phoenix police officer has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraudulently securing over a million dollars in federal COVID-19 funds. Toni Richardson gave up her badge before she could be fired. Federal authorities accused Richardson last year of lying on an application that led to $1.2...
PHOENIX, AZ

