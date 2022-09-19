Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iuhoosiers.com
Quoted: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After three staright win at home to start the season, the Indiana football program will head to Cincinnati for its first road test and offensive coordinator Walt Bell and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt, along with selected student-athletes spoke to the media ahead of the Saturday (Sept. 24) meeting at Nippert Stadium.
iuhoosiers.com
Game Notes: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road trip of the season arrives in the fourth games of the season, as the Indiana football program will make the trip across I-74 to face off with Cincinnati in a matinee matchup at Nippert Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 24) on ESPN2. INDIANA (3-0,...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling Reveals 2022-23 Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– The Indiana Wrestling program has announced the team's 2022-23 schedule. The Hoosiers will compete in 13 dual matches and six invitationals or championships events. Of the duals matches, five will be at home and there will be eight Big Ten duals. The season...
iuhoosiers.com
Jake Gebhardt Named Big Ten Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Graduate student Jake Gebhardt was named Big Ten Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week as announced by the conference office on Wednesday (Sept. 22) afternoon. The Sterling, Ill. native was IU's top finisher at last weekend's Coaching Tree Invitational. In a very competitive field, Gebhardt...
iuhoosiers.com
Gerstenberg Earns Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg earns her second Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week award this season, the conference released on Tuesday afternoon. Gerstenberg earned her seventh shutout of the season against No. 8 Penn State. The seven shutouts have tied a program record of 720...
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: at Cincinnati
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Entering the first road trop of the season, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Henke Hall of Champions on Monday (Sept. 19). Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and quarterback Connor Bazelak also spoke with the media.
iuhoosiers.com
IU Men’s Basketball Tickets Available for Holiday Break Home Games
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men's basketball program will play five home games during the Holidays and tickets to those games are available through a Mini-Series package offered by the IU Athletics Ticket Office. Over the Thanksgiving break, the second and third games of the Hoosier Classic will...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Athletics Adds Beer Sales to IU Men’s and Women’s Basketball for 2022-23
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – Fans over 21 attending Hoosier men's and women's basketball games and select events at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall can now enjoy beer to enhance their experience. The addition of beer sales at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is in line with past decisions to introduce beer sales...
iuhoosiers.com
Primetime Kickoff Set for Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A road trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network against Big Ten foe Nebraska. Indiana (3-0, 1-0 B1G) and Nebraska (1-3, 0-1 B1G) will meet for the 22nd time in program history and just the third time since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. In all, IU holds a 10-8-3 edge in the series, which began in 1936. The last meeting came in Lincoln, as well, with Indiana picking up a 38-31 victory in 2019.
iuhoosiers.com
Max Taylor Named IU Water Polo Assistant Coach
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University Water Polo has named Max Taylor as an assistant coach, joining the program immediately. Taylor joins the program after a four-year stint at Whittier College as an assistant coach for men's and women's water polo. In his time at Whittier, he helped coach the...
