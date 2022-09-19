ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

dallasexpress.com

Two Suspects Arrested in Local Double Homicide

Haltom City Police identified and arrested two suspects in connection with a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 1900 block of Bernice Street at around 1:55 a.m. on September 18 concerning a reported shooting. Witnesses told police there was a disturbance outside, and two people had been shot.
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.On Sept. 17, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar Store at 8032 Ferguson Rd. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and what appears to be a bag with a blue strap.Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687.
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
CBS DFW

Garland police: Driver dies after speeding, losing control of pickup truck

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead after losing control of their pickup truck in Garland early Wednesday morning, police said.At around 3:45 a.m., Garland police were called to a crash on southbound S. Jupiter Road. Police said responding officers initially believed an oversized vehicle and pickup truck collided--causing the pickup truck to overturn.However, once investigators began working the scene, they determined the vehicles did not strike each other.Police said they believe the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on S. Jupiter Road and passed the oversized vehicle before losing control. The driver then overcorrected, struck some construction barrels and then overturned, police said. The driver of the pickup truck died as a result. Their identity has not been released at this time.
wbap.com

FWPD Need Help Identifying a Suspected Bank Robber

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16 at the Unity One Credit Union at 4625 north Tarrant Parkway. The suspect reportedly gave a note to an employee demanding...
