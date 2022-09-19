Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Local Double Homicide
Haltom City Police identified and arrested two suspects in connection with a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 1900 block of Bernice Street at around 1:55 a.m. on September 18 concerning a reported shooting. Witnesses told police there was a disturbance outside, and two people had been shot.
55-year-old woman seriously injured after driver hit and backed over her before fleeing, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident last week that left a 55-year-old woman seriously injured. Police said they responded to the incident around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Dawson Street, just south of the Deep Ellum area.
Dallas police asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.On Sept. 17, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar Store at 8032 Ferguson Rd. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and what appears to be a bag with a blue strap.Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687.
Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy Stabbed in Fight Over Girl at Boswell High in Fort Worth: Police
One person is in custody after a high school student was stabbed at school Wednesday in a fight over a girl, Fort Worth Police say. According to the Eagle-Saginaw ISD, a boy at Boswell High School in Fort Worth was stabbed with a small kitchen knife by another boy. Police...
theeastcountygazette.com
Dallas: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Allegedly Shooting His 15-Year-Old Pal To Death
As to the police and a report: In Dallas, a 13-year-old boy fatally shot one of his closest friends with a gun he believed to be unloaded. In Dallas, as the police report, the 15-year-old victim was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the alleged shooter told officers...
Police circulate photo of suspect in September 10th murder in southeast Dallas
Nearly two weeks after a man was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police now have a name and a picture of the man they’re looking for. On September 10th, Granville Davis was found shot to death
Police investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes across North Texas; suspect searches underway
DALLAS — Police are asking the public's help for information about a driver that recently left a bicyclist injured at the scene. Fort Worth police said the accident happened around 12:24 a.m. on East Lancaster Road near the southbound entrance ramp of N. South Freeway on Monday, Sept. 19.
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
Garland police: Driver dies after speeding, losing control of pickup truck
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead after losing control of their pickup truck in Garland early Wednesday morning, police said.At around 3:45 a.m., Garland police were called to a crash on southbound S. Jupiter Road. Police said responding officers initially believed an oversized vehicle and pickup truck collided--causing the pickup truck to overturn.However, once investigators began working the scene, they determined the vehicles did not strike each other.Police said they believe the pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on S. Jupiter Road and passed the oversized vehicle before losing control. The driver then overcorrected, struck some construction barrels and then overturned, police said. The driver of the pickup truck died as a result. Their identity has not been released at this time.
Hit-and-run victim shot by suspect during argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened after a hit-and-run on Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:17 a.m. on Northwest 28th Street and Menefee Avenue. According to police, the suspect was driving and struck the victim's vehicle...
Another school threat in Everman ISD prompts added police presence, district says
EVERMAN, Texas — Police were increasing presence at Everman High School on Thursday after a shooting threat was found on social media, less than a week after authorities said they thwarted a potential shooting at the school's homecoming football game. Authorities were still investigating Thursday morning, but the Everman...
wbap.com
FWPD Need Help Identifying a Suspected Bank Robber
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The Fort Worth Police Department is looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16 at the Unity One Credit Union at 4625 north Tarrant Parkway. The suspect reportedly gave a note to an employee demanding...
Gunman gets 15 years for murder in wild 2019 gang shootout in Fort Worth
Fort Worth killer is going to prison for 15 years in a plea deal that ended his trial yesterday. The jury deciding Damorian Allen’s fate was already deliberating when his lawyers agreed to have Allen plead guilty of murde
Man dies after being shot by security officer at Dallas convenience store
An armed man shot by security at a Dallas convenience store has died. Late Monday night, a security officer said the man pulled a gun on him while he was being escorted out of the 7-Eleven on Central Expressway
Man fatally shot by security guard after pulling gun at gas station, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Police are looking into an altercation that led to a deadly shooting late Sunday night at a gas station near downtown Dallas. Officers responded to the shooting around the 2500 block of Lemmon Avenue at 11:50 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting...
Student stabbed during fight at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD high school, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fight between two students at a North Texas high school led to one of them being stabbed on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The principal of Boswell High School in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD said the incident involved two students who were in an altercation. In...
Dallas man facing 8 felony charges from July boarding house shooting
July 26th, the same day as Dallas police were busy with the Dallas Love Field shooting, court records say there was a second shooting. This one at a boarding house on Canal Street in Dallas.
Police: Possible mass shooting averted at Tarrant County high school
Police: Possible mass shooting averted at Tarrant County high schoo. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says it was two 18 year olds who were on their way to a football game, with a loaded gun. A tip could have prevented a mass shooting.
