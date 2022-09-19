Read full article on original website
The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says
Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia
Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
Elon Musk's Mother Maye Says She Sleeps In His 'Garage' When She Visits Her Son
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk's sleeping arrangement at her son's place is quite unusual. In a recent interview with The Times, Maye said she doesn't sleep in a bedroom when she visits her son's residence in Boca Chica Village in South Texas. "I have to sleep...
'I Have Something Much Sexier': Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Is Auctioning Photos and Mementos From Their Time in College in the '90s
If you're willing to fork over hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you could get a signed birthday card or emerald necklace reportedly gifted from the richest man in the world.
Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Spotted For First Time Since Dropping Billionaire's Surname
Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian, who has since dropped the billionaire’s famous surname, was spotted for the first time this week since successfully changing her name, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising sighting of Vivian came on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California as the 18-year-old was shopping for shoes and...
Top Speed
Jay Leno’s Mind Blown After He Tours SpaceX with Elon Musk
Jay Leno usually reviews some of the most amazing cars in the world, and there is nothing we like more than watching him talk about them. But the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage is a little bit different. There is no car featured. Instead, it features one of the biggest car guys of the moment: Elon Musk. And while is Musk is at Tesla, this time Musk is at his other company: SpaceX. Jay Leno gets a private tour of the factory from the big guy himself. It shouldn’t actually be a surprise to anyone, as SpaceX represents the future of transportation. Or at least this is what Musk hopes.
Twitter Shareholders OK Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Acquisition — Which the Mega-Billionaire Wants to Walk Away From
Twitter shareholders want Elon Musk to keep his word and buy out the social network for $44 billion. But the tech multibillionaire is doing everything he can to try to nix the deal. On Tuesday, at a special meeting of Twitter shareholders, the company’s investors voted in favor of approving...
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
Everything we know about Elon Musk’s Tesla robot
When Elon Musk unveils the first AI-powered Tesla robot later this month it will mark a new chapter for the electric vehicle company.And in fact, the robot, which is known as Optimus, is built with the same sensors and chipsets that are used in Tesla’s wildly popular self-driving automobiles.When the world’s richest man first introduced the robot concept in 2021, slides presented by the company stated that it would stand five feet eight inches tall, and weigh125 pounds.Tesla claimed that it would be capable of lifting 150 pounds, carrying 45 pounds, and traveling at five miles per hour. Mr...
Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend is auctioning mementos from their college romance, including a handwritten birthday card for over $10,000
Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on Aug. 29, 2022. Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend is selling off some mementos of their college relationship — and they’re proving pretty popular. Jennifer Gwynne, who dated the...
notebookcheck.net
Teslas cost US$36,000 to make and cheaper model is on the way thanks to new Gigafactories
The price of the cheapest Model 3 now starts from US$46,990 while the average production cost of a Tesla vehicle is US$36,000, revealed the company's investor relations head. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, Martin Viecha basically reiterated what Tesla already disclosed in a regulatory filing where it itemized its COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) expenses for 2021.
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng launched 'the world's fastest-charging electric SUV.' See the sleek, $43,800 G9.
Chinese startup Xpeng is aiming straight at Tesla with a new electric SUV that charges in a flash and can go 436 miles without charging. See the G9.
insideevs.com
US: Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter Is Finally Available
The long awaited charging adapter - CCS Combo 1 (CCS1) to Tesla proprietary standard - finally has appeared in Tesla's online shop. It was initially launched in South Korea in October 2021 and now can simply be ordered in the US for $250. Tesla promises that shipping will begin within two weeks of order placement.
teslarati.com
Months after Elon Musk meeting, Twitter loses hundreds of employees: report
Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer...
