Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
wonderwall.com
Tim McGraw falls off stage during concert, dubs it a 'great night'
Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage in mid-concert over the weekend, but he took it in stride and was uninjured… he even used the fall as an opportunity to greet a few fans. Video from Tim's Boots In The Park concert shows the singer walking toward the...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"
Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On The Red Carpet Of CMT Giants Event As Marriage To Mike Fisher Crumbles — See Photos
Trouble in paradise? Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous when she attended the taping of CMT Giants on Monday, September 12, in Nashville, Tenn., but one person was noticeably absent: her husband, Mike Fisher. The blonde beauty rocked a light blue dress with stars on it. Article continues below advertisement. Scroll through...
Luke Bryan Says There’s Plenty Of Fake Country Boys In Country Music: “Get You On My Farm, In One Minute I Can Tell If You’re A Poser”
Luke Bryan: Georgian, country singer, 46-year-old twerker, and big time gambler?. Ol’ Luke made an appearance on the Full Send podcast recently, and talked everything from drinking beer, to how he got his start in country music, his career in general, life growing up in Georgia, and everything in between.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
CMT
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miley Cyrus Just Gained $8.2 Million in the Sale of Her Nashville Ranch
Here's a look at the sale of Miley Cyrus' Nashville, Tennessee ranch for a weighty price tag of $8.2 million!
Tim McGraw Couldn’t Adore Faith Hill More in This Lovey-Dovey Birthday Post
Happy birthday, Faith Hill! The country singer turns 55 on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her adoring husband, Tim McGraw, wrote quite the tribute to his bride to share on social media. The "Down on the Farm" singer created a slideshow of pictures set to his song "My Best Friend," showing...
Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week
Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carly Pearce Invites a Talented Young Fan Onstage to Sing ‘What He Didn’t Do’ [Watch]
At a recent tour stop, Carly Pearce met a young fan named Paisley who is at the beginning of her own musical career — and she's got the recordings to prove it. Paisley gave Pearce a CD of music, featuring covers of Pearce's songs as well as the budding singer's own original material.
Cody Johnson’s ‘Human’ Asks Fans to Write Their Own Ending [Listen]
What's remarkable about Cody Johnson's new single "Human" is what it's not. The traditional country apology backs up his (to this point) career-defining single "Til You Can't," but it's not as instantly iconic. The tone of both singles from the Human: The Double Album project is similar. They rely on...
The Internet Keeps Roasting Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs, And It’s The Laugh Everyone Needed This Week
They keep getting funnier.
Inside Kelsea Ballerini’s Nashville Home
Kelsea Ballerini gave a peek inside her new home in Nashville, Tennessee. Here's what she revealed about the design.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyra Banks Means Business in Cargo Pants, Blazer & Suede Pumps for ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’
Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to discuss how she was talked out of her modeling retirement by Kim Kardashian. Banks wore dark forest green cargo pants, with a khaki color toned shirt tucked into the trouser, and wore a black blazer over the entire outfit. She accessorized with all golden jewelry, including gold earrings, gold rings, and a gold string necklace. To match her khaki top, Banks wore brown suede pumps with stiletto heels. Banks styled her hair in a half-up ponytail, half-down hairstyle with a ride side bang parting. She had a...
Tim Tebow Recalls Trophy Wars With Luke Bryan: “I Think The CMAs Got Kinda Upset With It”
Look at ol’ Tim Tebow getting the last laugh. Anybody who follows college football knows Tebow as arguably the greatest quarterback in Florida Gator history, winning a Heisman Trophy and was practically the face of college football for the years he was at Florida. However, he may be known...
NFL・
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0