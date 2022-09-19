ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

wonderwall.com

Tim McGraw falls off stage during concert, dubs it a 'great night'

Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage in mid-concert over the weekend, but he took it in stride and was uninjured… he even used the fall as an opportunity to greet a few fans. Video from Tim's Boots In The Park concert shows the singer walking toward the...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
E! News

Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"

Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Tyra Banks Means Business in Cargo Pants, Blazer & Suede Pumps for ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks stopped by “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to discuss how she was talked out of her modeling retirement by Kim Kardashian. Banks wore dark forest green cargo pants, with a khaki color toned shirt tucked into the trouser, and wore a black blazer over the entire outfit. She accessorized with all golden jewelry, including gold earrings, gold rings, and a gold string necklace. To match her khaki top, Banks wore brown suede pumps with stiletto heels.   Banks styled her hair in a half-up ponytail, half-down hairstyle with a ride side bang parting. She had a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

