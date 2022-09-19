Read full article on original website
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams Tease What’s Next for Janine and Greg
Watch: Abbott Elementary Season 2: Janine & Gregory Together?. Abbott Elementary is ready to give us a lesson in romance. During an interview with E! News Quinta Brunson, who created and stars in the hit ABC comedy, teased what viewers can expect from the new season, which premieres on Sept. 21. "You'll see romance," she shared. "I don't know where we're getting some romance, but you'll get some romance." Fans have been shipping Janine, Brunson's character and Tyler James Williams' Gregory, since the show, which follows a group of teachers at an underfunded Philadelphia public school, premiered last year.
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 Premiere Reveals Fate of Jeff Garlin’s Murray
What is the best way to handle the controversial exit of a lead actor? Well, by killing off their character, obviously. That is exactly what happened to Jeff Garlin‘s Murray in the Season 10 premiere of ABC‘s The Goldbergs on Wednesday, September 21. The decision to kill off the Golberg patriarch came as Garlin exited the sitcom series last December following a HR investigation into misconduct allegations.
‘SATC’ Star Jason Lewis on His ‘Challenging’ Experience on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Dancing With the Stars hasn’t done an elimination in its first week in a while and we’re guessing that Jason Lewis (Sex and the City) and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd were hoping that that tradition had continued. On the dancing competition’s 31st season opener, the first on streamer...
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site, Apologizes for ‘Compulsive Behaviors’
Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site. Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.” Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was...
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Premiere Recap: Who’s Interim Captain? Where Do Chimney & Maddie Stand?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 6 premiere “Let the Games Begin.”]. There’s a new captain at the 118 in 9-1-1 Season 6 — temporarily, at least. With Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) going on a cruise, someone has to...
‘The Santa Clauses’ Teaser: Tim Allen’s Retiring Santa Interviews Unlikely Replacement (VIDEO)
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Meaning that holiday trailers are starting to drop. The first teaser trailer for Tim Allen‘s The Santa Clauses trailer premiered at the D23 expo this weekend, and the clips from the upcoming Disney+ series shows the beloved Scott Calvin announcing he plans to retire.
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
‘Big Sky’ Stars on Sparks With Beau, ‘Very Protective’ Sunny & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 premiere “Do You Love An Apple.”]. In Season 3, Big Sky is deadly and fun. The new mystery for Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) — and eventually Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Beau (Jensen Ackles) — involves a missing backpacker, which takes her to Sunny Barnes’ (Reba McEntire) business. As the opening showed, it’s the mysterious Walter (Seth Gabel) who’s responsible, having stalked the backpacker on the trail until he backed off a cliff. And as the premiere ends, it’s Sunny who seeks out Walter in the woods in the dead of night with a s’more. “Momma brought you a treat,” she says.
‘Survivor’ 43 Premiere: What Stayed the Same & What Changed From Season 42 Opener (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Survivor Season 43 two-hour premiere, “LIVIN.”]. Survivor is back! The beloved CBS competition series aired its two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, September 21. As to be expected, the Survivor Season 43 premiere focused much of its time introducing the 18 players, which Jeff Probst previously told TV Insider are easy to love. The players are divided into tribes Baka, Coco, and Vesi.
‘The Masked Singer’: Knight on Why It Was Finally Time for Him to Come on the Show
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 premiere “A Royal Season Premiere.”]. The new format of The Masked Singer this season means double the unmaskings each episode — and the premiere teased another to kick off next week. Harp was the only...
Bradley Whitford Joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC’s ‘Parish’
AMC Networks has announced Bradley Whitford (West Wing, Get Out) will join Giancarlo Esposito in its upcoming series Parish. The show has also had a name change, having been previously called The Driver. Whitford will play a recurring character named Anton, the face of Louisiana’s industrial business who secretly heads...
‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Addresses Fiance Erich’s Blackface Controversy
Gabby Windey wrapped up this latest season of The Bachelorette by getting engaged to Erich Schwer. But the couple has already faced a number of real-world challenges since the proposal, including leaked text messages and a controversial moment from Schwer’s past. A high school yearbook photo recently re-surfaced showing...
'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48: Miles Teller to Host Premiere, Plus Megan Thee Stallion & More
Saturday Night Live has found its first batch of hosts and musical guests for Season 48, and they’ve recruited some of-the-moment matinee icons and rap superstars to jump-start the season. Kicking things off on Saturday, October 1, will be Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller as the first host,...
‘Quantum Leap’: Raymond Lee’s Dr. Ben Song Shares 3 Major Qualities With Scott Bakula’s Sam Beckett
Raymond Lee and 'Quantum Leap' showrunner Martin Gero share the 3 important qualities any quantum leaper must share with original leaper Sam Beckett.
