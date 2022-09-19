Read full article on original website
Alabama at Arkansas Kickoff Time, TV Announced
The Crimson Tide will be taking on the Razorbacks at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
Alabama Football: Best Bryan Harsin replacements ‘for Bama fans’
Alabama football fans enjoy Auburn’s searches for new head coaches. It is not because we yearn for Auburn to fire any coach. Going back to 2008, many Alabama Crimson Tide fans hoped the Tigers would hold on to Tommy Tuberville. Following Tubs, most Alabama fans wanted to see Gene...
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Recruiting: Most Disruptive Front-Seven Defenders in the 2023 Class
There's no question that quarterback is the most valuable position on the football field, and you need a good one to be able to make noise in college football. But, on the other side of the ball, there's nothing quite like a havoc-wreaking defender. The NFL values elite edge-rushers, and...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 4
Like the Georgia Bulldogs, our weekly college football picks against the spread have a dominant look about them. Last weekend, Locks of the Week delivered once again. Our picks went 8-2 against the spread, and it felt like a blemish-less week was in sight deep into Saturday. As is, we’re content with another quality performance. We’ve also yet to have a losing week this year. (No big deal.)
NFL・
ESPN
WR Jalen Hale, No. 42 recruit in ESPN 300 Class of 2023, commits to Alabama
For the second time in three days, Nick Saban and Alabama received a commitment from an ESPN 300 recruit after wide receiver Jalen Hale announced for the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. Hale, who attends Longview High School in Longview, Texas, is No. 42 on the 2023 ESPN 300 and the...
Bleacher Report
Stock Watch on Year 1 College Football Coaches
The offseason coaching carousel was a wild one, with several big-name programs making changes. As a result, there are 29 head coaches making their debuts during the 2022 season. Fourteen of the new faces are coaching in the Power Five, too. After three weeks, let's check in on how each...
Elite 2023 PG Silas Demary Jr. talks Alabama offer, calls Bama a "point guard school"
Silas Demary, a top-10 point guard in the 2023 class, discusses his recent offer from Alabama, interest in the program, if R.J. Johnson being in their class affects his interest in Bama, and more.
Yardbarker
Jordan Renaud on Alabama committment: 'They’re grinding in the dark and in the mud at night when the lights are off'
Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide are used to getting wins both on the football field and on the recruiting trail. Landing 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud is no different in that regard for Alabama. Renaud is one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. He's a nearly 6-foot-4, 245-pound...
Bleacher Report
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum thinks one CFB program is “the new Alabama”
If the Georgia Bulldogs are taking on another football team’s familiar look, there is a reason why according to ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum. Finebaum said on SportsCenter this weekend that the Georgia Bulldogs’ dominance so far this season reminds him of a very notable football program: Alabama.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report
All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping ULM and Breaking Down Alabama Basketball’s Schedule
The Crimson Tide prepares to face Vanderbilt in its first SEC football game of the year, and we take a look at basketball's non-conference opponents.
