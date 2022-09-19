ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Recruiting: Most Disruptive Front-Seven Defenders in the 2023 Class

There's no question that quarterback is the most valuable position on the football field, and you need a good one to be able to make noise in college football. But, on the other side of the ball, there's nothing quite like a havoc-wreaking defender. The NFL values elite edge-rushers, and...
Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 4

Like the Georgia Bulldogs, our weekly college football picks against the spread have a dominant look about them. Last weekend, Locks of the Week delivered once again. Our picks went 8-2 against the spread, and it felt like a blemish-less week was in sight deep into Saturday. As is, we’re content with another quality performance. We’ve also yet to have a losing week this year. (No big deal.)
Bleacher Report

Stock Watch on Year 1 College Football Coaches

The offseason coaching carousel was a wild one, with several big-name programs making changes. As a result, there are 29 head coaches making their debuts during the 2022 season. Fourteen of the new faces are coaching in the Power Five, too. After three weeks, let's check in on how each...
Nick Saban
Bleacher Report

3 Dolphins Trade Targets After Week 2

The Miami Dolphins can't complain about many things two weeks into the 2022 NFL season. The Dolphins are the talk of the NFL after their come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Miami enters its Week 3 clash against the Buffalo Bills with a 2-0 record and a...
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum thinks one CFB program is “the new Alabama”

If the Georgia Bulldogs are taking on another football team’s familiar look, there is a reason why according to ESPN radio host Paul Finebaum. Finebaum said on SportsCenter this weekend that the Georgia Bulldogs’ dominance so far this season reminds him of a very notable football program: Alabama.
Bleacher Report

Bills' Bobby Hart Has 1-Game Suspension Upheld for Punching Titans Coach

A one-game suspension given to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for striking a Tennessee Titans coach during a postgame confrontation with a Titans player on Monday night was upheld. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the appeal was heard by former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks, a hearing...
NASHVILLE, TN

