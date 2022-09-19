ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Women Of The Royal Family Wore Jewelry With Special Meaning To The Queen's Funeral

By Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJztC_0i1cNHKb00

[INSERT 6]

The ladies of the royal family wore jewelry with special significance and personal connections to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Some of the pieces had been loaned to members of the royal family by the Queen. Camilla, Queen Consort, wore a historical diamond and sapphire piece from the royal family's collection — a brooch known as the " Hesse Jubilee Diamond Brooch " that was once owned by Queen Victoria. Catherine, Princess of Wales, (more commonly known by her maiden name, Kate Middleton) wore a four-row pearl choker and the Bahrain pearl drop earrings that were worn in the past by the Queen and Princess Diana. (In a sweet touch, she wore the same set of jewelry to the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on April 17, 2021.)

The jewelry was identified by Lauren Kiehna , who chronicles the collections of the world's royal families on her website, the Court Jeweller . Kiehna explained the significance of the Queen's practice of loaning jewelry to BuzzFeed News.

"The Queen shared jewelry with other members of her family largely as a way to provide them with the pieces they needed to wear for important occasions," Kiehna said. "I do think there's sometimes some sentimental resonance involved with some of the loans, which were usually given on a long-term basis."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Charlotte of Wales, however, wore jewelry that had been gifted to them by the Queen.

Here's a closer look at the jewelry that Camilla, Kate, Meghan, and Charlotte wore:

[INSERT 1]

Camilla wore the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch , a piece that was gifted to Queen Victoria by a group of her grandchildren — specifically, those descended from her daughter Princess Alice, Grand Duchess of Hesse and by Rhine — to honor her Diamond Jubilee in June 1897. As the Court Jeweller notes, the piece features the Cyrillic numeral 60 (for Victoria's 60 years on the throne) in diamonds and three cabochon sapphires.

[INSERT 5]

Kate wore the Bahrain pearl drop earrings , which were made from pearls that then-Princess Elizabeth received as a wedding gift from the Hakim of Bahrain upon her marriage to Lt. Philip Mountbatten. She wore them frequently in the early part of her reign. She loaned them to Princess Diana on several formal occasions during her marriage to then-Prince Charles. Since then, the earrings have been worn by the Queen as well as her daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar. However, they've been primarily worn by Kate in the past few years — most notably to Philip's funeral last year.

[INSERT 2]

This unusual four-row pearl choker was created by Garrard Jewelers, possibly from pearls acquired by the crown during the Queen's state visit to Japan in1971. The Queen has worn it on several occasions over the years, particularly in settings that require tiaras. She loaned it to Princess Diana in 1982 for a state dinner — and Diana wore it with the Bahrain pearl drop earrings. Kate has previously worn it to an anniversary party for the Queen and Philip in 2017, and at Philip's funeral last year.

[INSERT 3]

The Queen gave Meghan the earrings she wore on Wednesday on June 14, 2018, shortly before they both attended an official engagement in Halton, England.

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah in the March 2021 interview that she and the Queen were traveling to the engagement by train when the monarch gifted her “beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace.”

“We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift. I just really love being in her company,” Meghan said.

[INSERT 4]

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that a diamond horseshoe brooch worn by Charlotte was a gift to her from her great-grandmother the Queen, whom she and her siblings called "Gan-Gan." The Queen's love of horses was one of the defining constants throughout her life.

(As the Court Jeweller notes, the Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor wore a necklace with a pendant of a horse head on it to the Queen's funeral.)

[INSERT 8]

Kiehna told BuzzFeed News that she thought the jewelry was appropriate and symbolic for the historic event.

"There were pieces with lots of connections to the memory of the late Queen, as well as pieces that reinforce the history of the family and the monarchy," she said. "So much of what we've seen in recent days has been about reinforcing the continuity of the monarchy, and the jewelry helped to serve as a reminder of the legacy that the royal family will be working to continue."

[INSERT 7]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwGa3_0i1cNHKb00

Camilla, Queen Consort, is seen in Philadelphia in 2017 and outside Westminster Abbey after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Anwar Hussein / FilmMagic, Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfqBZ_0i1cNHKb00

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Samir Hussein / WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugwF0_0i1cNHKb00

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Adam Gerrard / Pool / AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgIwf_0i1cNHKb00

Princess Charlotte of Wales at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Samir Hussein / WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SJRN_0i1cNHKb00

Catherine, Princess of Wales, follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

AFP via Getty Images, Tom Jenkins / Pool / AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4j2h_0i1cNHKb00

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Camilla, Queen Consort; Prince George of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales; and Princess Charlotte of Wales at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Tim Merry / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

The Death of Queen Elizabeth II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgTsr_0i1cNHKb00

Members of the royal family leave Westminster Abbey after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan

The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Jewelry#Wedding#Uk#Lsb Insert#The Court Jeweller
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral

Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy