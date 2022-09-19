The 49ers find themselves in an awkward position. San Francisco already was all-in on the 2022 NFL season with second-year quarterback Trey Lance running the show. But with the 22-year-old ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the starter under center, is the team in a better position to win?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO