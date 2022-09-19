Read full article on original website
Cole Hauser Recalls Jefferson White Bleeding Through His Jeans On The Yellowstone Set: “He Went And Sat In The River”
With Yellowstone Season 5 right around the corner, the cast and crew are already back in Montana filming and could possibly even be wrapping up soon. With production kicking off in May, that means one thing… Cowboy Camp. Taylor Sheridan has been very open about putting his actors through...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: How 1 Casting Announcement Could Mean Rip Will Finally Find Out the Truth About Beth and Jamie
Details about the highly-anticipated season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ have been kept under lock and key — accept for cast announcements and some producer comments.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Believe This Character’s Season 5 Transformation
Season 5 of the beloved drama show Yellowstone is almost here, and fans are gearing up for the new season. However, one character is going through a transformation, and many have made the same comment about it. The drama/Western follows “a ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching...
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes on Harvesting Animals on His Montana Property: ‘Dream Come True’
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is experiencing life like Kayce Dutton while living on his new Montana ranch. And he’s taking full advantage of the land. During the COVID pandemic, Luke and his wife, Bianca, whom he married in 2018, decided to mix things up. The couple had been living in L.A. at the time but knew they needed a change. So they bought an Airstream camper and began visiting all U.S. National Parks.
Montana Wedding Gets Interrupted When Grizzly Bear Starts Mauling Moose Calf In The Background
When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all...
‘Yellowstone’s Denim Richards Reveals Secrets Behind Unforgettable Colby, Teeter Beatdown Scene
With the fifth season premiere of Yellowstone just around the corner, Denim Richards opens up about the secrets behind the unforgettable Colby and Teeter beatdown during the TV series’ third season. During a recent interview on Chatting With B, the Yellowstone actor reflected on the shocking scene. “We have...
Wyoming Fourth-Graders Roast Idiot Tourists Of Yellowstone National Park With Hilarious Song
Even the kids around there get it. You want to see a collection of some of the dumbest people on Earth, just set up a camera at Yellowstone National Park. Starting fires, walking near geysers, approaching grizzly bears, trying to pet a bison, hopping barriers, it’s a revolving door of stupid.
Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In
And here we go again. Yellowstone National Park moron part 50,678. I mean seriously, we should start handing out medals to these idiots. With all of the incidents stemming from humans getting way too close to the wildlife, will these people ever learn? It’s like they haven’t been on the internet… It feels like a broken record at this point, and it doesn’t matter how many warnings these national parks give out about staying at least 25 yards away from […] The post Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Clueless Tourist Almost Gored by Massive Bull Elk in Colorado: VIDEO
You’ve probably shaken your head in disbelief if you’ve seen a video of someone idiotically interacting with wildlife. Yet, it seems to happen all the time lately. Sadly, we have yet another example of what not to do should you come across a wild animal, specifically a bull elk. However, in this instance, not only is the animal wild, it’s got some massive antlers.
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Takes Heartwarming Family Pics at Son’s Homecoming Football Game
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s son Ryland is celebrating his final high school homecoming before heading off to further his football dreams. Ryland’s mom, Cynthia, took to Instagram to show off a few snapshots she captured from the big game. ” Senior Homecoming week shenanigans,” she wrote.
Look At These Rare Battles Between Wyoming Bighorn Sheep
When you're lucky enough to live in Wyoming, the sights you're able to see will blow your mind. Especially when it comes to the vast amount of wildlife. If you're lucky enough to be in areas where wildlife interaction is a regular occurrence, you know how great it really is.
‘Big Brother 24’ Week 11 Spoilers: Who Did Monte Evict in Tonight’s Episode?
Monte Taylor had the sole vote to evict during tonight's live eviction episode of 'Big Brother 24.' Read on for a recap and spoilers from the hour.
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
