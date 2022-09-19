ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
sungazette.news

Arlington History, 9/22/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• An effort is underway to ban hunting in the county, due to dangers to children. •• The County Board is set to decide if Arlington should regulate taxi service, and if fares should be based on mileage or zones.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax County History, 9/22/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• Go figure: Spring is six months off, but cherry trees have started to bloom across the local area. •• Health officials expect vaccines for the feared Asiatic flu to be available in 45 to 60 days. •• Fairfax...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax school honored with ‘Blue Ribbon’ designation

One of Fairfax County’s public schools has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Mosaic Elementary (formerly Mosby Woods Elementary) was one of only seven (six public and one private) schools from Virginia to receive the 2022 honor. Up to 420 schools...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax County, VA
Real Estate
City
Alexandria, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
Arlington County, VA
Real Estate
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Falls Church, VA
County
Arlington County, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Arlington County, VA
Business
sungazette.news

School & Military, 9/22/22 edition

News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Sampath Goutham Gokeda of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; Siva Reddy Mekapothula of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security; Swati Maurya of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; and Varun Kumar Reddy Cheekolu of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security during recent commencement exercises at University of the Cumberlands.
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Vienna again wins accolades for budgeting

The Vienna town government for the 28th consecutive year has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for excellence in budgeting practices. The local government recently again received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. “We’re honored that our work continues to meet the highest standards set by the...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Higher car-tax bills taxing staff resources of treasurer, commissioner of revenue

When it comes to the soon-to-be-due annual Arlington car-tax bills, a lot of county residents are royally P.O.’d. And that visceral reaction to the tax bills has meant more work for the staffs of the county’s treasurer and commissioner of revenue offices, which have been on the front line fielding complaints even though they can hardly be termed responsible for the big run-up in vehicle values that, despite efforts by County Board members to help, has meant higher tax bills even for aging vehicles.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Beyer
sungazette.news

Former elected official making mark on board of Airports Authority

He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Newest crop of Arlington election officers tapped

The Arlington Electoral Board has approved 63 new election officers, but not all of them will get the chance to work the Nov. 8 election. There will be a need for about 550 election officers spread across precincts during election season and “we have a much longer list of appointments, actually, than we have of assignments,” Registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members on Sept. 15, as logistics were detailed for the election season that formally begins Sept. 23 with the start of early voting.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

PHOTOS: Yorktown, Langley battle in volleyball

Rivals Yorktown and Langley high schools recently squared off in Liberty District volleyball action, with Langley winning on the road. See a roundup of Arlington volleyball action HERE and see coverage of Langley’s season to date HERE, and enjoy photos below by Deb Kolt. Click on any photo to start the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
YORKTOWN, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: A tough second round

They played the same Twin Lakes Golf Course each round and the conditions were great for all the players. Yet, the second-round scores at the six-team, two-day 36-hole Concorde District high-school golf tournament were higher, some significantly so, for five of the teams, as well as loftier for many of the golfers in the field, as well.
CHANTILLY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Signage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Alexandria Times
sungazette.news

Rotary Club bocce event raises funds for veterans

Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club...
GREAT FALLS, VA
sungazette.news

Scoring was high at Concorde golf tourney

The overall team and individual scores weren’t as good as in recent seasons, but the closeness of the competition and resulting excitement that generated might have been all-time highs at the six-team Concorde District golf tournament. Four high-school teams finished within five strokes of the lead for the team...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Commentary: Keeping tabs one some spectators

It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress. When that happens, one or two sometimes loudly yell at those to...
BURKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy