sungazette.news
Arlington History, 9/22/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• An effort is underway to ban hunting in the county, due to dangers to children. •• The County Board is set to decide if Arlington should regulate taxi service, and if fares should be based on mileage or zones.
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 9/22/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Go figure: Spring is six months off, but cherry trees have started to bloom across the local area. •• Health officials expect vaccines for the feared Asiatic flu to be available in 45 to 60 days. •• Fairfax...
sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
sungazette.news
Fairfax school honored with ‘Blue Ribbon’ designation
One of Fairfax County’s public schools has been named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. Mosaic Elementary (formerly Mosby Woods Elementary) was one of only seven (six public and one private) schools from Virginia to receive the 2022 honor. Up to 420 schools...
sungazette.news
School & Military, 9/22/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Sampath Goutham Gokeda of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; Siva Reddy Mekapothula of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security; Swati Maurya of Vienna earned a master of science degree in information technology; and Varun Kumar Reddy Cheekolu of McLean earned a master of science degree in information-systems security during recent commencement exercises at University of the Cumberlands.
sungazette.news
Letter: County leaders obfuscate in effort to push Missing Middle through
Editor: Good policy should be based on good data. Yet the Arlington County Board’s “Missing Middle” plan is a massive change to a 50-year social contract (Metro-focused density, forged by consensus), and the county government is rushing to enact this change in 2022 not on good data, or even bad data, but on NO data.
sungazette.news
Vienna again wins accolades for budgeting
The Vienna town government for the 28th consecutive year has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for excellence in budgeting practices. The local government recently again received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. “We’re honored that our work continues to meet the highest standards set by the...
sungazette.news
Higher car-tax bills taxing staff resources of treasurer, commissioner of revenue
When it comes to the soon-to-be-due annual Arlington car-tax bills, a lot of county residents are royally P.O.’d. And that visceral reaction to the tax bills has meant more work for the staffs of the county’s treasurer and commissioner of revenue offices, which have been on the front line fielding complaints even though they can hardly be termed responsible for the big run-up in vehicle values that, despite efforts by County Board members to help, has meant higher tax bills even for aging vehicles.
sungazette.news
Former elected official making mark on board of Airports Authority
He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
sungazette.news
Newest crop of Arlington election officers tapped
The Arlington Electoral Board has approved 63 new election officers, but not all of them will get the chance to work the Nov. 8 election. There will be a need for about 550 election officers spread across precincts during election season and “we have a much longer list of appointments, actually, than we have of assignments,” Registrar Gretchen Reinemeyer told Electoral Board members on Sept. 15, as logistics were detailed for the election season that formally begins Sept. 23 with the start of early voting.
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Yorktown, Langley battle in volleyball
Rivals Yorktown and Langley high schools recently squared off in Liberty District volleyball action, with Langley winning on the road. See a roundup of Arlington volleyball action HERE and see coverage of Langley’s season to date HERE, and enjoy photos below by Deb Kolt. Click on any photo to start the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A tough second round
They played the same Twin Lakes Golf Course each round and the conditions were great for all the players. Yet, the second-round scores at the six-team, two-day 36-hole Concorde District high-school golf tournament were higher, some significantly so, for five of the teams, as well as loftier for many of the golfers in the field, as well.
sungazette.news
Rotary Club bocce event raises funds for veterans
Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club...
sungazette.news
Scoring was high at Concorde golf tourney
The overall team and individual scores weren’t as good as in recent seasons, but the closeness of the competition and resulting excitement that generated might have been all-time highs at the six-team Concorde District golf tournament. Four high-school teams finished within five strokes of the lead for the team...
sungazette.news
Commentary: Keeping tabs one some spectators
It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress. When that happens, one or two sometimes loudly yell at those to...
