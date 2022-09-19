When it comes to the soon-to-be-due annual Arlington car-tax bills, a lot of county residents are royally P.O.’d. And that visceral reaction to the tax bills has meant more work for the staffs of the county’s treasurer and commissioner of revenue offices, which have been on the front line fielding complaints even though they can hardly be termed responsible for the big run-up in vehicle values that, despite efforts by County Board members to help, has meant higher tax bills even for aging vehicles.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO