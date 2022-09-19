Read full article on original website
Manhattan woman dies after 2-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY—A Manhattan woman died in an accident just before 4p.m. Wednesday in Washington County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Anne S. Nielsen, 71, Manhattan, was southbound on Kansas 148 three miles south of Hanover. The driver failed to stop at a stop...
Man hospitalized after SUV strikes a moped in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2007 a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Kiara Islam, 18, of Manhattan turned onto Old Claflin Road and struck a 2021 Genuine moped driven by Hunter Chambers, 19, of Round Rock, Texas who was southbound on N. Manhattan Avenue.
Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails
SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
2 hurt, 1 with ‘severe injuries’ after separate Sunday crashes
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A moped rider in Riley County was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday, according to the Riley County Police Department. An 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue near the intersection of Old Claflin Road and Manhattan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The driver turned on Old Claflin […]
Kansas man, 69, dead after being struck by school bus at crosswalk Tuesday morning
The Clay Center school district says no students were on board of the bus at the time of the collision.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
East 6th Street viaduct bridge replacement nears
KDOT has announced that construction will begin on Monday, October 3rd on US-40B for BR #35 between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St. in Junction City. The site is located 0.23 miles east of US-77B in Geary County. This project will remove and replace the existing bridge structure on US-40B....
Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
Teens hurt in rural rear-end wreck
An earlier version of this article had the version of events incorrect. We regret the error. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road P and Road 150 at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in rural Lyon County, for a report of an injury accident.
2 from Junction City among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash
DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
RCPD investigates after fight between teens leads to injuries
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are investigating after a fight between two teenagers led to a broken nose and other injuries. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers were called to the 3300 block of Robinson Dr. with reports of aggravated battery.
Three Kansans killed in car crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people from Junction City, Kansas, were killed in a car crash on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3:30 p.m., 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a 2006 Dodge Dakota southbound on Kansas Highway 15. With him were 64-year-old Mary Hynes and 78-year-old John Hynes. […]
City of Manhattan victim of catalytic converter theft, top targets, how to prevent theft
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan Parks & Rec is listed as the victim in a police report after someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a work truck. The theft happened in the 2000 block of Leavenworth Street around 8:15 a.m. Monday. The estimated loss of the catalytic converter was $975. […]
Three dead after fatal crash in Dickinson County
Three people from Junction City were killed in a car crash Tuesday in north central Kansas a few miles south of Abilene. According to the Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a
Manhattan man arrested after meth found during traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after officers found meth in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Eladio Alvarez, 43, of Manhattan, in the 1600 block of Pierre St.
3 killed in Dickinson County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
N. Kansas Ave., Fairchild closure extends after more damage found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The closure of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. will be more extensive than originally thought after more damage was found during a water line repair. The City of Topeka says as the site of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. is evaluated, staff has found a need to close a slightly larger area than originally planned. It said, now, southbound N Kansas Ave. at Fairchild will completely close. It said NW Fairchild will also completely close at N Kansas Ave. on the west leg.
Small grass fires near Emporia handled quickly Wednesday
Several Lyon County fire departments went east of Emporia to handle small grass fires Wednesday afternoon. Initially, several fires were reported near Roads 190 and U, about six miles east of Emporia and six miles northwest of Neosho Rapids. Emporia Fire says there were actually two fires — one near 190 and U and another near Roads 200 and U.
Riley County Arrest Report September 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TANISHA SHANTELL BARBER, 29, Manhattan, Criminal restraint, Domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5yrs; Bond $4,000. DANIEL RAYMOND REYES,...
Prairie Street Fire quickly stopped
Crews made quick work of a fire north of downtown Emporia Monday morning. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman says several units were called to 2230 Prairie Street around 6:20 a.m. But at least one unit was called off before arriving on-scene, indicating the fire was out. No further details were...
