Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
State of Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Iowa now has seen more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows. The data, which updates every Wednesday, shows 10,051 people have died where COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or contributing factor. The grim milestone comes as...
khqa.com
Survey: Most Missourians favor marijuana legalization
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new poll finds that a significant majority of Missouri voters would vote to legalize marijuana in the state if the election were held today. The poll finds broad support for the measure among all demographic groups. The SurveyUSA poll of 830 registered voters found that...
khqa.com
Donald Trump would carry Missouri if he runs in 2024, exclusive polling finds
JEFFERSON CITY — While former president Donald Trump has publicly flirted with the idea of running for president once again in 2024, exclusive polling obtained by KRCG 13 finds more than half of Missourians would vote for him. SurveyUSA once again asked voters who they would vote for in...
khqa.com
Pritzker calls on senators to resign over misconduct allegations
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is calling for the resignation of two senators. Senators Emil Jones III was indicted this week on bribery charges while Senator Michael Hastings was accused last week of domestic violence. According to WBEZ, the state of Illinois settled a lawsuit brought by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor from Washington D.C. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to Medicare and Medicaid fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri whom he never met. The U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas City said 36-year-old Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun pleaded guilty to one count of...
khqa.com
Illinois AG calls for FCC crackdown on robocalls
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining dozens of other attorneys generals to push for more restrictions on robocalls. On Monday, Raoul joined the coalition of 51 other attorneys general calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to require telephone providers that route calls across the United States telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls.
khqa.com
Judge Robert Adrian 'not recommended' to be retained in ISBA Judicial Advisory Poll
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Adams County Judge Robert Adrian came under fire after he found an 18-year-old Quincy man guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Quincy girl following a bench trial in October 2021, but he later threw out the conviction. On January 3, 2022, when Judge Adrian vacated...
khqa.com
How student debt forgiveness would affect taxes
JEFFERSON CITY — With student debt forgiveness applications officially being opened next month, questions still remain about the implications student debt cancellation will have on taxes. According to Karen Thompson with Liberty Tax & Loans, taxpayer money will go towards paying off student debt to some degree. However, Thompson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
Rain limits amount of fieldwork Iowa farmers could do last week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Widespread rainfall across the state of Iowa resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 18, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Row crop harvest has begun, and other fieldwork included chopping silage, cutting hay, and seeding cover crops. Producers were also preparing equipment and bins for harvest.
khqa.com
Illinois awarded $6.8 million grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The grant will allow the Illinois Department of Employment (IDES) to understand and address equity gaps within the state's unemployment insurance system. IDES intends to use the money to...
khqa.com
ISP awarding $1 million to 32 law enforcement agencies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is in the process of awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law agencies across Illinois to conduct firearm enforcement. ISP says it is trying to keep firearms out of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or...
khqa.com
Oregon facing critical shortage of EMS, first responders: 'We are burning out our teams'
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon is dealing with a critical Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and paramedic shortage. On Thursday, lawmakers heard from industry leaders who say forcing people on the job to fill in for staffing shortages can only go so far. “We are burning out our teams by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
19th ISP squad car hit in Scott's Law violation
An Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit on Tuesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 90 southbound at Addison Street in Cook County. The driver was Jessica Allen, a 32-year-old female from Chicago, IL was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle, No Insurance, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
khqa.com
Authorities searching for Virginia prisoner who escaped, stole ATV
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities said they are searching for a Virginia prisoner who escaped police custody and stole ATV on Tuesday. Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Shaun Gwin. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was...
khqa.com
Special Report: Why are so many pharmacies closing?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, the central Illinois area has seen several pharmacies reduce their hours to only a few days a week or close their doors completely. The main reason for this issue? A shortage of pharmacists and technicians across the U.S. Fox...
khqa.com
Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...
Comments / 0