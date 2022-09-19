Read full article on original website
Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
Meghan Markle Arrives in Cape Dress, Velvet Pumps & Symbolic Earrings at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Meghan Markle arrived in formal attire for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning in London. Walking in the funeral procession alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Markle entered Westminster Abbey in a black knee-length dress. Her style featured an asymmetric knee-length skirt and long cape sleeves. Markle also paired her ensemble with sheer black tights and a wide-brimmed black hat.
After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond
Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles
Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
Queen’s Piper Who Woke Her Every Morning Plays Different Role At Her Funeral
Pipe Major Paul Burns would play under Queen Elizabeth II’s window every morning at all of her British residences.
Princess Eugenie Buttons Into Coat & Studded Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Princess Eugenie brought a surrealist spin to formal style for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday morning. Arriving at Westminster Abbey, the royal wore a long collared black coat punctuated by sculpted gold buttons. She paired the surrealist coat with black gloves and a matching gold-trimmed leather top-handle bag. Finishing her attire were black tights, as well as a structured woven hat with a wide brim and overlaid mesh veil.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Queen's Funeral with Royals from Around the World
The world's royals are grieving Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. Charlene, 44, held the arm of her husband, 64, as they walked into the ancient church for the somber service, which...
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Now Europe's Only Ruling Female Monarch After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is carrying the torch for Europe's female royals. After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Sept. 8, Queen Margrethe, 82, of Denmark has become Europe's only ruling female monarch. Having reigned for more than 50 years since her father King Frederick IX died...
Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover
Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96.
Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey A previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the monarch on the eve of her funeral. The late Queen, who died "peacefully" at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8, is pictured in her home at Windsor Castle in the photo, which was taken in May and shared by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee — the first British...
Prince William says walking behind queen's coffin brought back memories
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Prince William has told well-wishers that walking behind his grandmother's coffin had been challenging and had brought back memories, alluding to the day 25 years earlier when, as a boy, he followed his mother's casket on the way to her funeral.
Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near
MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry
LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore head-to-toe black, and pearl jewelry, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. In wearing pearls, they adhered to a mourning custom first introduced in the age of Queen Victoria. She wore them with her all-black outfits following the death of her husband, Prince Albert. Pearls are thought to represent purity, but also tears, and the British royal family has continued the tradition.
The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'
Legendary American horse trainer Monty Roberts, with whom Queen Elizabeth II formed a decades-long bond, will be at her funeral Monday in London.
Prince Harry's Uniform Missing Key Symbol That Andrew, William Wore
Prince Harry's military uniform was missing the letters "ER"—which reference Queen Elizabeth II—as he stood in vigil at her coffin. The Duke of Sussex joined his brother Prince William and the 96-year-old monarch's other six grandchildren for the ceremony on at Westminster Hall, where Elizabeth has been lying in state.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Join Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession
As the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday, the younger members of the royal family are preparing for their important roles in tomorrow's service. According to the order of service, 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte will walk in Her Majesty's funeral procession, behind their late great-grandmother's coffin.
Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral -- and who's not
Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday -- one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Westminster Abbey has space for around 2,000 people, and around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries and their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
