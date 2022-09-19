ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Arrives in Cape Dress, Velvet Pumps & Symbolic Earrings at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Meghan Markle arrived in formal attire for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning in London. Walking in the funeral procession alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Markle entered Westminster Abbey in a black knee-length dress. Her style featured an asymmetric knee-length skirt and long cape sleeves. Markle also paired her ensemble with sheer black tights and a wide-brimmed black hat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigitte Macron
Person
Estelle Denis
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles

Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
U.K.
Footwear News

Princess Eugenie Buttons Into Coat & Studded Pumps at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Princess Eugenie brought a surrealist spin to formal style for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday morning. Arriving at Westminster Abbey, the royal wore a long collared black coat punctuated by sculpted gold buttons. She paired the surrealist coat with black gloves and a matching gold-trimmed leather top-handle bag. Finishing her attire were black tights, as well as a structured woven hat with a wide brim and overlaid mesh veil.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#French Fashion#Sovereign#British#Rmc#Le Figaro#The National Tf1 Channel
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Designed Her Own Hearse With the Help of Jaguar Land Rover

Queen Elizabeth II left nothing to chance when it came to her funeral. The state hearse carrying Britain’s longest-serving monarch’s coffin was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The queen had ultimate say over the vehicle—just as she did with all her funeral arrangements—consulting on the planning process and approving the final model before her death last week at the age of 96.
WORLD
People

Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey A previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the monarch on the eve of her funeral. The late Queen, who died "peacefully" at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8, is pictured in her home at Windsor Castle in the photo, which was taken in May and shared by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee — the first British...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
WWD

Italian Fashion Logs Best-performing Year to Date as Milan Fashion Week Draws Near

MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week draws nearer, the Italian fashion industry has left the quagmire caused by the COVID-19 pandemic behind, logging revenues of 83.3 billion euros in 2021 and on track to jump 10.5 percent this year to 92 billion euros, according to preliminary projections, according to a study from Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. It is the industry’s best performance in 20 years. Unveiling the full schedule of Milan Fashion Week, which runs Sept. 20 to 26 and features more than 60 shows, the majority of which are physical, Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore head-to-toe black, and pearl jewelry, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. In wearing pearls, they adhered to a mourning custom first introduced in the age of Queen Victoria. She wore them with her all-black outfits following the death of her husband, Prince Albert. Pearls are thought to represent purity, but also tears, and the British royal family has continued the tradition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Prince Harry's Uniform Missing Key Symbol That Andrew, William Wore

Prince Harry's military uniform was missing the letters "ER"—which reference Queen Elizabeth II—as he stood in vigil at her coffin. The Duke of Sussex joined his brother Prince William and the 96-year-old monarch's other six grandchildren for the ceremony on at Westminster Hall, where Elizabeth has been lying in state.
POLITICS
ETOnline.com

Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Join Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession

As the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday, the younger members of the royal family are preparing for their important roles in tomorrow's service. According to the order of service, 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte will walk in Her Majesty's funeral procession, behind their late great-grandmother's coffin.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral -- and who's not

Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday -- one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Westminster Abbey has space for around 2,000 people, and around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries and their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy