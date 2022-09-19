OMy daughter was sitting in the chair, getting her ears pierced for the first time, when she asked: “Mom, when can I get a double piercing?” I kid you not. I was surprised, partially because she asked the question while the piercing instrument was poised at her earlobe and she was squeezing my hand so hard in fear I thought my pinkie would break. And I was taken aback because this kid had waited until age 10, two years after first having my permission to get her ears pierced. For someone who had bided her time to take the plunge, all of a sudden she was in a big hurry to populate her earlobes twice over.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO