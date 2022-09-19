Read full article on original website
Twin sisters who married twins reveal their sons are genetic brothers and cousins
Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers have given birth to sons who are brothers and cousins at the same time. The 25-year-old Virginia-based sisters, Briana and Brittany Deane, became pregnant at the same time and gave birth to boys who are genetically both brothers and cousins. Brittany gave birth to her son Jett in January, while her sister Briana gave birth to Jax in April.Despite the three-month time gap between two births, Jett and Jax are technically “quaternary twins”. The children are cousins and genetic brothers because of their DNA. According to multiple reports, Briana and Brittany’s...
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren Brovarnik Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Alexei — It’s a Girl!
Party of five! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 3 — a girl named Ariel Raya! — with husband Alexei Brovarnik on Tuesday, September 6, the longtime loves announced via Instagram on Friday, September 9. Their darling daughter entered the world at 4 pounds, 4 ounces and 14 inches long.
Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.
Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.
Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He's a Cutie!
The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:. “Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:. “Idk what this seat thing called but...
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reflects on Camping Trip With 3 Kids, Hasn’t Been ‘Smooth Sailing’: Photos
Life on the road. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff reflected on her camping trip troubles with husband Jeremy Roloff and their kids, Ember, Bode and Radley. “We are halfway through our two-week camping trip through Idaho and Montana, and this is the point where I finally feel like the 15,373,648 trips to load the trailer [became] worth it. IYKYK, [sic],” Audrey, 31, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, August 31. “I love spending our days outside exploring and playing with the kids. And ending the evening talking under the stars by the fire with friends. Yes, it’s so much work … especially with littles, but the joy and memories are worth it.”
Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip
A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
Dad Ripped for Hiding Stepdaughter's Passport Before Family Trip: 'Floored'
"A liar, thief, hypocrite, and manipulator," one commenter called the stepdad.
It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name
Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
Jon Pardi, wife Summer expecting first child
Country music singer Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Pardi, are expecting their first child in 2023.
My Daughter Wanted Her Ears Double Pierced. Why Did I Care So Much?
OMy daughter was sitting in the chair, getting her ears pierced for the first time, when she asked: “Mom, when can I get a double piercing?” I kid you not. I was surprised, partially because she asked the question while the piercing instrument was poised at her earlobe and she was squeezing my hand so hard in fear I thought my pinkie would break. And I was taken aback because this kid had waited until age 10, two years after first having my permission to get her ears pierced. For someone who had bided her time to take the plunge, all of a sudden she was in a big hurry to populate her earlobes twice over.
Little girl is over mom’s first day of school photos: ‘We not doing this again’
This elementary schooler was fed up with her mom after the first day of school. She wasn’t afraid to tell it like it is either. TikTok mom @therealbreyonce posted footage of the hilarious moment with the caption “1st Day of School w/ Black Moms have you like.” Let’s just say that her daughter had had enough of the back-to-school photos. But mom, well, she wasn’t done savoring the cuteness yet.
