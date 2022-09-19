ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married

Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing?

Dancing with the Stars has a new home on Disney+ and a new co-host for Tyra Banks. Welcome back, Alfonso Ribeiro! I am excited to recap this season of DWTS. Voting happens during each episode, with an elimination at the end. Yikes! Each DWTS contestant selected their favorite party song to kick off the season. […] The post Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nbc#Reality Tv#The Voice#8 7c
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Looks 'Hot' as They Return to 'The Voice' as a Married Couple

Will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have trouble competing against each other on The Voice now that they're a married couple?. Season 22 of the NBC singing competition kicked off with Blind Auditions on Monday night, and Gwen made her return to the show for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she and Blake tied the knot. During the show, host Carson Daly, who officiated the pair's July 2021 nuptials, asked Gwen how it felt to return to the Voice stage.
CELEBRITIES
startattle.com

Brayden Lape The Voice 2022 Audition “This Town” Niall Horan, Season 22

Brayden Lape performs “This Town” by Niall Horan, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Brayden Lape performs Niall Horan’s “This Town” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Brayden Lape The Voice Audition. Contestant: Brayden Lape. Age: 16. Hometown: Grass Lake, Michigan.
TV & VIDEOS
The Boot

Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
talentrecap.com

Is ‘AGT: The Champions’ Coming Back? Here’s Everything We Know

America’s Got Talent: The Champions concluded its second season back in 2020 and the AGT spin-off has never been renewed since. Now with recent news coming from Simon Cowell, about filming the spin-off series under a different name, fans have something to look forward to. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming AGT: The Champions revival.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere Night 2: Watch the 9 Best Performances (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 22 continues with Night 2 of the fan-favorite Blind Auditions and this year’s competition is bringing a variety of talent forward. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and newbie Camila Cabello, were wowed by the performers during the second half of the premiere which featured singers specializing in different genres such as mariachi, country, and alternative. Before diving too deep into the audition process, the Night 1 competitor, Kate Kalvach finally made her decision, choosing Team Blake for her journey to come on The Voice.
TV & VIDEOS
The Daily South

This Nashville Singer Earned The Voice's First Four-Chair Turn Of The Season

Remember the name Morgan Myles. Myles, a singer from Nashville, became the first contestant of the season to get a four-chair turn on The Voice Monday. The 35-year-old's soulful rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" got judge Camila Cabello to turn her chair in just four seconds, with Gwen Stefani hot on her heels. Blake Shelton and John Legend joined the female judges within 40 seconds.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy