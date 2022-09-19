Read full article on original website
Related
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!. Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married
Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing?
Dancing with the Stars has a new home on Disney+ and a new co-host for Tyra Banks. Welcome back, Alfonso Ribeiro! I am excited to recap this season of DWTS. Voting happens during each episode, with an elimination at the end. Yikes! Each DWTS contestant selected their favorite party song to kick off the season. […] The post Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
He’s been called ‘the new Elvis of country.’ Will he win ‘AGT’?
Who is Drake Milligan on the “AGT” 2022 finale? Will Drake Milligan win “AGT” 2022? Where is Drake Milligan from? How old is Drake Milligan? When will “AGT” announce the 2022 winner?
Chapel Hart and Darius Rucker Sing ‘Something to Talk About’ on ‘AGT’ Finale [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Chapel Hart took the stage immediately after fellow contestant Drake Milligan performed with Jon Pardi. The three women strutted on the stage, and the group's Danica Hart began belting the classic song while Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle provided backup vocals. Rucker joined on the...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Clarkson on Leaving 'The Voice' and Her Message for New Coach Camila Cabello (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson has no red chair turns to give this season of The Voice because she needed a break! The 40-year-old multi-hyphenate announced that she will be taking some time away from the program, ahead of The Kelly Clarkson Show's fourth season. “I had this conversation with a friend-- I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Looks 'Hot' as They Return to 'The Voice' as a Married Couple
Will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have trouble competing against each other on The Voice now that they're a married couple?. Season 22 of the NBC singing competition kicked off with Blind Auditions on Monday night, and Gwen made her return to the show for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she and Blake tied the knot. During the show, host Carson Daly, who officiated the pair's July 2021 nuptials, asked Gwen how it felt to return to the Voice stage.
startattle.com
Brayden Lape The Voice 2022 Audition “This Town” Niall Horan, Season 22
Brayden Lape performs “This Town” by Niall Horan, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Brayden Lape performs Niall Horan’s “This Town” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Brayden Lape The Voice Audition. Contestant: Brayden Lape. Age: 16. Hometown: Grass Lake, Michigan.
Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Coaching Alongside Husband Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’
With The Voice set to return for its 22nd season on Monday (September 19th), Gwen Stefani reveals what it’s like to coach alongside her husband and country music superstar Blake Shelton. While speaking to People, Gwen Stefani shared that she and Shelton have a plan to go into the...
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Internet Keeps Roasting Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs, And It’s The Laugh Everyone Needed This Week
They keep getting funnier.
talentrecap.com
Is ‘AGT: The Champions’ Coming Back? Here’s Everything We Know
America’s Got Talent: The Champions concluded its second season back in 2020 and the AGT spin-off has never been renewed since. Now with recent news coming from Simon Cowell, about filming the spin-off series under a different name, fans have something to look forward to. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming AGT: The Champions revival.
tvinsider.com
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere Night 2: Watch the 9 Best Performances (VIDEO)
The Voice Season 22 continues with Night 2 of the fan-favorite Blind Auditions and this year’s competition is bringing a variety of talent forward. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and newbie Camila Cabello, were wowed by the performers during the second half of the premiere which featured singers specializing in different genres such as mariachi, country, and alternative. Before diving too deep into the audition process, the Night 1 competitor, Kate Kalvach finally made her decision, choosing Team Blake for her journey to come on The Voice.
startattle.com
David Andrew The Voice 2022 Audition “Falling” Harry Styles, Season 22, Tennessee
David Andrew performs “Falling” by Harry Styles, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. David Andrew performs Harry Styles’ “Falling” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. David Andrew The Voice Audition. Contestant: David Andrew. Age: 25. Hometown: Gallatin, Tennessee | Detroit, Michigan.
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Recap: Artists Sing Coaches’ Songs as Blind Auditions Continue
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another round of Blind Auditions. The episode picked up from Monday night’s cliffhanger, as Kate Kalvach chose to join Blake Shelton’s team. Tonight’s show also featured several performances of the coaches’ songs. Artists Sing Coaches’ Songs on...
The Daily South
This Nashville Singer Earned The Voice's First Four-Chair Turn Of The Season
Remember the name Morgan Myles. Myles, a singer from Nashville, became the first contestant of the season to get a four-chair turn on The Voice Monday. The 35-year-old's soulful rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" got judge Camila Cabello to turn her chair in just four seconds, with Gwen Stefani hot on her heels. Blake Shelton and John Legend joined the female judges within 40 seconds.
Comments / 0