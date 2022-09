SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted $148,693 in unreported currency on three separate occasions, the agency reported Monday. Individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S., however, if the quantity is more than $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO