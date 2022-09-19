Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease
People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
neurologylive.com
Migraine Linked to Increased Risk of Parkinson Disease in the Middle-aged and Older Population
A study presented at the MDS Congress 2022 found an association between migraine and the incidence of Parkinson disease in the middle-aged and older population. There have been inconsistent findings from previous studies on the association between Parkinson’s disease and migraine, but new data from a study presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society Congress, held September 15-18, in Madrid, Spain, suggest that among middle-aged and older adults, there is an association between migraine and the incidence of Parkinson disease (PD).1.
Medical News Today
Hospital-treated infections linked to increased risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s
Researchers investigated the link between hospital-treated infections and neurodegenerative disease. They found that hospital-treated infections, particularly during early and mid-life, increased the subsequent risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease later in life. They noted that their study did not examine a causal relationship and that further...
neurologylive.com
Multiple-Source Constant-Current DBS Improves Quality of Life in Parkinson Disease, Real-World Analysis Suggests
Over a 2-year period, patients demonstrated improvements in Parkinson’s Disease Questionnaire scores, along with a 35% improvement in MDS-UPDRS-III scores. Preliminary findings from a real-world study of more than 600 patients with Parkinson disease (PD) showed that use of the Vercise deep brain stimulation (DBS) system (Boston Scientific) with multiple independent current source control (MICC) improved quality of life.1.
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
Futurity
Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms in mice
A hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice, researchers report. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about 1 million people...
sciencealert.com
Alzheimer's Might Not Actually Be a Brain Disease, Expert Says
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
gastro.org
COVID patients with GI symptoms experience worse in-hospital complications
According to a new Gastro Hep Advances study, 20% of all COVID-19 patients have gastrointestinal symptoms, and these patients experience worse in-hospital complications than those without GI symptoms. Published by Drs. Nikil Patil, Pankush Kalgotra, Suneha Sundaram, Stephanie Melquist, Sravanthi Parasa, Madhav Desai and Prateek Sharma, the study found that...
KEYT
Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds
Taking oral or inhaled glucocorticoids, a type of steroid used to curb inflammation in asthma and other autoimmune disorders, may be linked to damaging changes in the white matter of the brain, a new study found. “This study shows that both systemic and inhaled glucocorticoids are associated with an apparently...
Just in time for fall, there’s a brand new COVID variant making headway in the U.S.
Women wearing masks walk through fallen leaves outside NYC AIDS Memorial Park on Oct. 25, 2020, in New York City. A new COVID strain started to create waves among virus trackers this week, outpacing nearly all other variants of interest scientists are tracking in the U.S. this autumn. The variant,...
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
msn.com
Major Causes of Shingles Virus!
After getting shingles several years ago I knew that I had to make significant changes in my life is order to not to get it again. Shingles is a painful blistery rash that usually pops up on one portion of the body. The typical symptoms of shingles are nerve pain and a rash. Shingles can be a terrible experience so I’m here to share four major causes of shingles so you can be aware of the things that contribute to shingles.
Once daily miracle pill aims to slow down aging and brain decline, new scientific study reveals
DAILY multivitamins may improve cognition and memory in senior citizens, a recent study has claimed. Researchers believe that continued daily use of multivitamins can improve brain function in people aged 65 or older. Furthermore, multivitamins may slow cognitive aging by 1.8 years over three years, or by 60 percent. The...
Nature.com
Ursolic acid enhances autophagic clearance and ameliorates motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease mice model
Protein aggregation and the abnormal accumulation of aggregates are considered as common mechanisms of neurodegeneration such as Parkinson's disease (PD). Ursolic acid (UA), a natural pentacyclic triterpenoid compound, has shown a protective activity in several experimental models of brain dysfunction through inhibiting oxidative stress and inflammatory responses and suppressing apoptotic signaling in theÂ brain. In this study, we investigated whether UA promoted autophagic clearance of protein aggregates and attenuated the pathology and characteristic symptoms in PD mouse model. Mice were injected with rotenone (1"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) five times per week for 1 or 2 weeks. We showed that rotenone injection induced significant motor deficit and prodromal non-motor symptoms accompanied by a significant dopaminergic neuronal loss and the deposition of aggregated proteins such as p62 and ubiquitin in the substantia nigra and striatum. Co-injection of UA (10"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) ameliorated all the rotenone-induced pathological alterations. In differentiated human neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells, two-step treatment with a proteasome inhibitor MG132 (0.25, 2.5"‰Î¼M) induced marked accumulation of ubiquitin and p62 with clear and larger aggresome formation, while UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly attenuated the MG132-induced protein accumulation. Furthermore, we demonstrated that UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagic clearance by promoting autophagic flux in primary neuronal cells and SH-SY5Y cells; UA affected autophagy regulation by increasing the phosphorylation of JNK, which triggered the dissociation of Bcl-2 from Beclin 1. These results suggest that UA could be a promising therapeutic candidate for reducing PD progression from the prodromal stage by regulating abnormal protein accumulation in the brain.
healio.com
FDA grants approval of Terlivaz injection to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome
The FDA has announced approval of Terlivaz, a terlipressin injection formulation by Mallinckrodt plc., to treat patients with hepatorenal syndrome with rapid reduction in kidney function. “Diagnosing and treating hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) can be challenging, and every minute counts when managing patients who have it. Terlivaz gives U.S. physicians the...
The vagus nerve: Your body's communication superhighway
Get to know the vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve in the body.
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
neurology.org
Pearls & Oy-sters: SCA21 Due to TMEM240 Variation Presenting as Myoclonus Dystonia Syndrome
Spinocerebellar ataxia 21 due to TMEM240 disease-associated variation characteristically presents insidiously with a delay in language, motor, and social skill acquisition. The condition typically progresses to severe cognitive impairment. We report a patient with SCA21 who presented with myoclonus dystonia (M-D) syndrome and whose dystonia showed a modest response to levodopa. Affected family members (mother and sibling of the proband) also had a similar phenotype. Neuropsychology evaluation of the proband and afflicted family members revealed moderate impairments in attention, executive function, short-term and episodic memory, and marked impairments in planning, abstract reasoning, language, and visuospatial functions. Normal EEG, α-fetoprotein levels, and somatosensory evoked potentials helped to delineate SCA21 from other differential diagnoses. Motor impairment, pyramidal signs, and sensory impairment are usually absent in SCA21. This case highlights the importance of genetic testing in patients with M-D syndrome and supports a trial of levodopa for patients with dystonia from SCA21 due to TMEM240 variation.
