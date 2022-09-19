Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
Kait 8
Lake City residents have trouble finding fresh food in town
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting food for a balanced diet in a small town is a challenge many residents struggle with. Some towns like have already gotten relief like Brookland and Osceola, thanks to an announcement of new grocery stores. However, in a place like Lake City, residents continue...
Kait 8
New machinery looking to prevent future floods
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New work is being done along many creeks and ditches in backyards around Jonesboro to help prevent flooding when the rainy season comes along. Many areas throughout Jonesboro have seen the problem of clogged ditches or creeks in the past causing major flooding events. “The work...
Family Fun at Jackson’s Jurassic Farm + Corn Maze in Arkansas
Are you looking for a unique corn maze to visit this fall? I think I may have found it. Jackson Farm in the tiny town of Black Rock in Northeast Arkansas. You may be asking yourself why is this corn maze different from any others. It's because the Jacksons have turned their cornfield into a dinosaur field which they've labeled "Jurassic Farm," according to Region 8 News.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas State Police search for missing 73-year-old woman
PARAGOULD, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 73-year-old Diana Gaskill. According to reports, Gaskill was last seen in Paragould at 1301 E. Lake Street near E. Court Street & 14th Avenue. She was last seen on Monday afternoon and is described...
Kait 8
Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in. This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.
Arkansas native, World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
BATESVILLE, Ark. – A Batesville native and World War II veteran is passing a milestone that very few can claim.
Kait 8
High school criminal justice program receives retired patrol car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A newly donated retired police vehicle will now be at the center of learning at Nettleton High School. The criminal justice course will learn in an environment like none other. “Kids kind of get exposure to a lot of different things in the criminal justice system,...
Kait 8
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away. The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department. The woman, who was not identified, was flown...
Kait 8
Craighead County crash causes injuries
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Craighead County Monday afternoon. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck. Chris Carter...
Kait 8
Foster care organization hoping to help more families in new location
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization is looking to expand its services to help more families. Together We Foster helps foster parents and assists agencies like the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, offering anything they would need regarding a foster child or protective service case. “So...
neareport.com
Wynne police look for fatal hit and run suspect
A hit and run incident sent a woman to a Memphis hospital Saturday in Wynne. She did not survive her injuries, a press release from the Wynne Police Department said. At approximately 9:15 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue in Wynne. The victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center (The Med) in Memphis where she later died.
Kait 8
New police chief appointed amid controversy
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - In a special session of the Hoxie City Council Tuesday night, the mayor appointed a new police chief. Mayor Dennis Coggins appointed Eric Cheatham to the position. In the meeting, we learned Cheatham has worked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator. He’s also...
Kait 8
ADH issues boil order for Randolph County town
MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) -A boil order has been implemented for the city of Maynard. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water notice Monday, Sept. 19. The boil order will be in effect until at least 1 set of 3 bacteriological samples show that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the water system.
neareport.com
18 pounds of meth, $120,000 seized in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. – A large drug seizure was reported this week in Craighead County. On Sunday, September 18, deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a little over $120,000 dollars.
whiterivernow.com
Over 1,100 fentanyl pills and more discovered after Searcy stop
A late-morning traffic stop by Searcy Police last Tuesday uncovered over 1,100 fentanyl pills and almost four ounces of methamphetamine, according to the White County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department said Searcy officers made the stop on a white Cadillac Escalade at S. Main and W. Beebe-Capps Expressway and...
