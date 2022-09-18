Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
kjzz.org
Rural Gila County leads Arizona in non-fatal opioid overdoses. Here's how officials are responding
More than 2,000 Arizonans died last year due to opioid overdoses. Fentanyl was a leading cause. Those are among the findings in the state health department’s latest Opioid Overdoses Surveillance Report. The data are also broken down by county, and show nearly 62 non-fatal overdose incidents in Maricopa County...
kjzz.org
Our Street: How Gilbert's Agritopia is engineered to fight suburban loneliness
The Show's series Our Street is taking a closer look at neighborhoods around metro Phoenix — and what makes them tick. Joe Johnston is an engineer by training and the founder of a community in east Gilbert: Agritopia. He’s recognizable around these parts for a lot of reasons, one of which is his signature hat and big smile.
kjzz.org
AZ COVID-19 numbers are improving, but the pandemic isn't over yet
Arizona’s COVID-19 numbers continue to show signs of improvement, but public health experts say the virus still poses a threat. Caseloads have dropped off from the summer peak. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,999 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. In July, the state had been reporting 15,000 to 20,000 cases per week.
kjzz.org
Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness
The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
kjzz.org
Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system
North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
kjzz.org
Arizona coalition urges Bureau of Land Management to expand conservation efforts
Conservationists say that the Bureau of Land Management could have a major role to play in the Biden administration’s America the Beautiful Initiative, which would set aside about a third of American public lands for conservation. Arizona conservationists want their state to be part of that effort. A coalition...
kjzz.org
Phoenix awards $750,000 to Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation for education
The Phoenix City Council approved $750,000 for Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation to support an education initiative. ElevateEdAZ began as a partnership between the Chamber Foundation and the Phoenix Union High School District. The nonprofit foundation connects schools and businesses to better prepare students for careers and college. During the last...
kjzz.org
Why Virginia's governor is campaigning for Kari Lake
Next month, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will be getting some campaign help from an East Coast ally: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He will join Lake to stump for votes in her campaign against Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. In a crowded Republican primary in March of 2020, Youngkin initially refused...
kjzz.org
Crisis declared over adult probation officer staffing in 8 AZ counties
The Arizona Supreme Court has declared a crisis over a lack of adult probation officers. Eight counties don’t have enough to keep caseload volume below a cap set by state law. A similar situation in 2002 resulted in judges sentencing more people to prison. The Arizona Supreme Court writes...
kjzz.org
This climate change reporter is glad readers care enough to send her hate mail
Joan Meiners is a scientist and a journalist. She's currently the climate news and storytelling reporter for the Arizona Republic, and she has a weekly piece that appears each Wednesday on the back of the front page that outlines how our lives are being shaped already by climate change. But...
kjzz.org
Former Phoenix police officer sentenced in COVID fund fraud case
A former Phoenix police officer has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraudulently securing over a million dollars in federal COVID-19 funds. Toni Richardson gave up her badge before she could be fired. Federal authorities accused Richardson last year of lying on an application that led to $1.2...
kjzz.org
What the data say about the right ways and wrong ways to improve school safety
Metro Phoenix students have been back in school for around a month, and already there have been a handful of incidents that have required schools to go on lockdown. This, of course, follows the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May, in which 19 children and two adults were killed. Since that time, there’s been a lot of talk about "hardening" schools to make them more secure, and the kinds of lockdown drills students and teachers do.
kjzz.org
Lack of key requirements for concealed carry permits tied to greater gun violence
Arizona is nationally known for its relaxed concealed carry laws. This year, the state Senate voted to allow anyone with a concealed carry permit bring their weapon into most government buildings. New research in the American Journal of Epidemiology shows a strong uptick gun violence in states with relaxed restrictions.
