At least ten radio stations are out of service in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. And as federal efforts ramp up to help the island, many broadcasters are on the front lines providing news and information about the cleanup from the storm. Like radio’s counterparts on the mainland, Fiona is showcasing the medium’s role as a “top responder” during an emergency, says San Juan General Manager Alan Corales, President of the 70-station Puerto Rico Broadcasters Association.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO