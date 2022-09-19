The Raiders returned home Sunday for the home opener. Allegiant Stadium was rocking and ready for a visit from the Arizona Cardinals. After both teams lost in week 1 the urgency was elevated. The West division in each conference is extremely competitive so an 0-2 hole might be too much to overcome. Although, it is still obviously very early in the season. The Raiders came out strong early with a long drive capped off by a Davante Adams TD. After a dominating first half the silver and black lead 20-0 at halftime. The Raiders thought it was only a 2 quarter game and the Cardinals took full advantage coming back in dramatic fashion for an overtime win 29-23. Here is my Raiders game review week 2 vs Cardinals.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO