Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Falcons Snap Counts: Who Made Most of Playing Time vs. Rams?
The Atlanta Falcons fell to the Los Angeles Rams over the weekend. But who played the most for the team in its losing effort?
Falcons LB Mykal Walker Developing Into Franchise Cornerstone
Mykal Walker has made quite the jump this season. As the green dot linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, Walker's communication skills are being put to the test, and he's passing with flying colors.
'Explosive' Falcons Rookie Troy Andersen Makes Impact in Second NFL Game
Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen recorded several "firsts" in his second NFL game, including a momentum-shifting play on special teams. What did Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Rams coach Sean McVay have to say about the play?
Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell on Loss to Eagles: 'I Put This One on Me'
O'Connell made it clear he wanted all the blame for the Vikings' disappointing loss to fall on his shoulders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Raiders Game Review Week 2 Vs Cardinals
The Raiders returned home Sunday for the home opener. Allegiant Stadium was rocking and ready for a visit from the Arizona Cardinals. After both teams lost in week 1 the urgency was elevated. The West division in each conference is extremely competitive so an 0-2 hole might be too much to overcome. Although, it is still obviously very early in the season. The Raiders came out strong early with a long drive capped off by a Davante Adams TD. After a dominating first half the silver and black lead 20-0 at halftime. The Raiders thought it was only a 2 quarter game and the Cardinals took full advantage coming back in dramatic fashion for an overtime win 29-23. Here is my Raiders game review week 2 vs Cardinals.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Is the Titans Season Lost?
The last three weeks have been rough for Titans’ fans. First, lead edge rusher and team captain Harold Landry III suffered a season-ending injury. Then the Titans lost what should have been an easy matchup against the New York Giants. Then Week 2 brought on an absolute beating at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The team feels like it’s in complete disarray. Is the season already over?
Yardbarker
Falcons Coach Praises Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier After NFL Debut
Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier went from zero to 10, real quick. After being a healthy inactive in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing injured veteran running back Damien Williams. The fifth-round pick out...
The Atlanta Falcons are running into the same barriers every week
Ever since Arthur Smith’s first game as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, it has seemed like his team has just not been prepared for NFL action. That is the most simple way to explain it, they just have not looked ready. It was a concern in the beginning but...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Comments / 0