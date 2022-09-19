ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Raiders Game Review Week 2 Vs Cardinals

The Raiders returned home Sunday for the home opener. Allegiant Stadium was rocking and ready for a visit from the Arizona Cardinals. After both teams lost in week 1 the urgency was elevated. The West division in each conference is extremely competitive so an 0-2 hole might be too much to overcome. Although, it is still obviously very early in the season. The Raiders came out strong early with a long drive capped off by a Davante Adams TD. After a dominating first half the silver and black lead 20-0 at halftime. The Raiders thought it was only a 2 quarter game and the Cardinals took full advantage coming back in dramatic fashion for an overtime win 29-23. Here is my Raiders game review week 2 vs Cardinals.
NFL
Yardbarker

Is the Titans Season Lost?

The last three weeks have been rough for Titans’ fans. First, lead edge rusher and team captain Harold Landry III suffered a season-ending injury. Then the Titans lost what should have been an easy matchup against the New York Giants. Then Week 2 brought on an absolute beating at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. The team feels like it’s in complete disarray. Is the season already over?
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Falcons Coach Praises Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier After NFL Debut

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier went from zero to 10, real quick. After being a healthy inactive in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing injured veteran running back Damien Williams. The fifth-round pick out...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
numberfire.com

Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy