Hopkinsville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell’s Collin Whittington Qualifies for State First Round

Caldwell County’s Collin Whittington is moving on to the State First Round in Owensboro after carding a 6-over-par 77 in the 1st Region golf tournament on Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah. Golfers battled dry and windy conditions on a day when temperatures hit triple digits. Whittington was the...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hunter Reynolds Takes 2nd at Region with Even-Par 71

Trigg County senior Hunter Reynolds made a run at a regional golf championship on Wednesday. At 2-under par, Reynolds held a one-shot lead with three holes to go at the 1st Region tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah. However, a late double bogey saw Reynolds finish at even-par...
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Paducah Tilghman Stops Caldwell Win Streak, 1-0

Paducah Tilghman got a goal just a few minutes into the second half and held on for a 1-0 victory over Caldwell County in boys’ soccer action on Tuesday. Dawson Black picked up the goal for the homestanding Blue Tornado, who improved to 5-8 on the season. Meanwhile, Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Travis Perry Ties for 4th with 74 at Region Golf Tourney

Lyon County’s Travis Perry may be well-known on the basketball court, but he’s also headed to the State First Round on the golf course. Perry shot a 3-over-par 74 in Wednesday’s 1st Region tournament at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, tying for fourth and advancing to action at the Owensboro Country Club on Monday.
LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Volleyball Extends Win Streak Against Hoptown

Caldwell County extended its volleyball winning streak against Hopkinsville to 24 matches by sweeping three sets Tuesday night at the CAB gym in Princeton. Caldwell, now 8-4, ran out to an 11-2 lead out of the gate while taking the first set 25-10. The second set was the most competitive,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Madisonville Runs Win Streak Over UHA to Seven

Madisonville-North Hopkins survived a long second set and used its power at the net to hand University Heights Academy a straight-set loss Tuesday on Don Parsons Court. The Lady Maroons never trailed in taking the first set 25-15. Kendrea White had five of her 12 kills in the opening set. Kaitlyn Orange added four kills.
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Landon Hunt Claims Region Golf Title, Falco Qualifies for State

Last year, Landon Hunt crashed the region golf tournament leaderboard with a third-place finish as an eighth grader. On Monday, the Christian County High School freshman hosted the party. Hunt made a 15-foot par putt on his final hole that assured him the region title by one shot over Daviess...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Girls Complete Season Sweep of Lyon County

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats picked up their third straight win and tenth in their last eleven matches Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats stayed unbeaten in 5th District play with a 2-1 win over Lyon County at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Trigg County got goals from Alyssa Southwood and...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

State-Bound Hampton Leads Rebels at Region 3 Golf (w/PHOTOS)

After firing a 1-over 36 over the first nine holes at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green on Monday, Todd County Central senior Jase Paul Hampton finished 9th to lead the Rebels at the Region 3 Golf Tournament. Hampton was tied for 1st when he made the turn, and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
NewsBreak
Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Back on Track With Win at Russellville

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels rebounded from their loss in the All A sectional by beating the team they took down in the 4th Region All A final to get there. The Lady Rebels won for the 5th time in the last seven matches as they edged the Russellville Lady Panthers 3-2 Tuesday night in Russellville.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Heritage Christian Defense Shines in Win Over Russellville

The main objective of Heritage Christian Academy’s defense Monday was to keep Russellville’s Dalton Gilbert from beating them by himself. The Warriors passed their test with flying colors. Gilbert, who came into Monday’s game with 43 goals in 15 games, scored once while HCA put six goals on...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Marshall Girls Roll to Another Regional Title

The sun still rises in the east, dogs still chase cats, and Marshall County’s girls are still the 1st Region golf champions. The Lady Marshals rolled to the team title for the sixth-straight year on Monday at the 1st Region golf tournament at the Country Club of Paducah. Marshall...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

