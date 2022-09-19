ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EatingWell

Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's

As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues

Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed

The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors

If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Top in hem/onc: Cancer moonshot; lung cancer in non-smokers exposed to particulate matter

President Joe Biden recently announced Renee Wegrzyn, PhD, as the inaugural director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Biden also established the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative. The two moves are part of his efforts to “reignite” the cancer moonshot initiative started by former President Barack Obama in 2016. It was the top story in hematology/oncology last week.
CANCER
healio.com

Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma

Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nursing Times

Reasons for admission are ‘changing’ among type 2 diabetes patients

The most common reasons why patients with type 2 diabetes are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, according to Australian researchers. They found admission for traditional diabetes complications are now being accompanied by those for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women

Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

For Patients With Dementia, Hospital Practices Influence Behavioral Symptoms

Nearly half of hospitalized patients with dementia experience behavioral symptoms, often due to common practices in the hospital setting. “People with dementia experience more than three times the hospitalizations of older adults without cognitive impairment,” Liron Sinvani, MD, explains. “The acute illness, and the unknown and complicated hospital setting, result in behavioral symptoms that concern family members and cause challenges for hospital team members attempting to provide medical care.”
HEALTH

