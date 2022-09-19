Read full article on original website
Related
3 Braves who could be this postseason’s Joc Pederson
Although Eddie Rosario is still on the club, the Atlanta Braves will need a handful of guys to play like he, Joc Pederson and Jorge Soler did for them during last year’s World Series run. Without Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler, the Atlanta Braves are not world...
Dodgers News: LA Legend, 1962 NL MVP Maury Wills Dies at 89
Maury Wills, the former Dodgers shortstop who revolutionized the running game in the major leagues, passed away on Monday night at the age of 89, the team announced today. Wills won the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player Award after becoming the first player in baseball’s modern era to steal 100 bases in a season. In fact, no one had stolen more than 63 bases since Ty Cobb in 1916, and league leaders were generally in the 20s and 30s for the three or four decades before Wills stole 104.
numberfire.com
Shohei Ohtani sitting Thursday afternoon for Angels
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. The Angels are giving Ohtani a breather before he heads to the mound on Friday. Mike Trout will cover DH work on Thursday while Magneuris Sierra makes a start in center field and hits ninth.
MLB・
Celtics likely to suspend coach Ime Udoka over improper relationship, sources say
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely to be suspended for having an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two sources say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back in the rankings, No. 18 Washington hosts Stanford
No. 18 Washington (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (1-1, 0-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: Washington by 14, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Tied 44-44-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Rangers Affiliate Wins Texas League Playoff Opener
The Rangers' Double-A affiliate now heads to San Antonio to try and sweep the Texas League's South Division series.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres
Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
Dodgers get promising update on key relief enforcements ahead of MLB playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers received a promising update on a pair of key pitchers, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. Toribio reported on Monday that both Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen looked sharp during a live batting practice session. He added that they both threw around 20 pitches. Graterol and...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Dodgers icon Maury Wills, one of the best base stealers in baseball history, dies at 89
Maury Wills, a Los Angeles Dodgers icon and one of the greatest base stealers in baseball history, died Monday night at his home in Arizona, the team announced. He was 89. The Dodgers will wear a patch on their jerseys to honor Mills the rest of the season. "Maury Wills...
Dodgers equal Yankees record after win over Diamondbacks, adding to NL West dominance
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their fifth straight game in the matinee of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, using a five-run eighth inning to power to a victory. But the win was more than just an extension of the Dodgers’ greatness in 2022, which has them currently just four victories away from setting a new franchise record for regular season wins. It was historic.
Blake Snell, Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss
Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second
Comments / 0