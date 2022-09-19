ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Braves who could be this postseason’s Joc Pederson

Although Eddie Rosario is still on the club, the Atlanta Braves will need a handful of guys to play like he, Joc Pederson and Jorge Soler did for them during last year’s World Series run. Without Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler, the Atlanta Braves are not world...
ATLANTA, GA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: LA Legend, 1962 NL MVP Maury Wills Dies at 89

Maury Wills, the former Dodgers shortstop who revolutionized the running game in the major leagues, passed away on Monday night at the age of 89, the team announced today. Wills won the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player Award after becoming the first player in baseball’s modern era to steal 100 bases in a season. In fact, no one had stolen more than 63 bases since Ty Cobb in 1916, and league leaders were generally in the 20s and 30s for the three or four decades before Wills stole 104.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Shohei Ohtani sitting Thursday afternoon for Angels

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. The Angels are giving Ohtani a breather before he heads to the mound on Friday. Mike Trout will cover DH work on Thursday while Magneuris Sierra makes a start in center field and hits ninth.
MLB
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres

Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers equal Yankees record after win over Diamondbacks, adding to NL West dominance

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their fifth straight game in the matinee of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, using a five-run eighth inning to power to a victory. But the win was more than just an extension of the Dodgers’ greatness in 2022, which has them currently just four victories away from setting a new franchise record for regular season wins. It was historic.
LOS ANGELES, CA

