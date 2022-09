After a brilliant end to the 2020-21 season and a strong training camp, it appeared as though Shane Pinto had set himself up to be a key contributor to the Ottawa Senators last year. He started things off by averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time through his first three games, and was set to have a strong rookie season. Then, unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury that would essentially end his year. He would end up on injured reserve for basically the entire thing, finishing with just one point in five games – two of which he lasted less than five minutes.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO