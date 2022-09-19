“A REAL Hall of Famer,” Henry Cejudo gets brutally honest talking about Jose Aldo on the occasion of the latter’s retirement

Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts, ending a long, and legendary career. Where does the former UFC and WEC featherweight rank amongst the all-time greats?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Aldo’s decision to turn the page to the next chapter of his life, reflect on his incredible career, and why he’s one of the top-five best fighters of all-time. Additionally, listener questions include Aldo’s final UFC fight against Merab Dvalishvili, Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent options, Paulo Costa’s babyface turn over the past 10 months, what’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Gregory Rodrigues following their big wins at UFC Vegas 60, and more.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO