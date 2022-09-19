Read full article on original website
Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one
Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one. It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.
Best photos: Raul Rosas Jr. earns UFC contract at Dana White's Contender Series 55
Check out these photos from 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.’s dominant unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Photos courtesy of Joshua Hedges, UFC)
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Watch Israel Adesanya's epic trailer for Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281: 'He who laughs last, laughs best'
Israel Adesanya knows how to build up his fights. In perhaps his biggest fight to date, Middleweight champion Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) meets former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. Adesanya will look...
Joe Rogan says he'll stop working for UFC when Dana White leaves
Joe Rogan loves being a part of the UFC commentary team and has not indicated he plans to end that partnership any time soon. “I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said with a smile on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke to film producer Jon Peters.
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for bare-knuckle fight: ‘It’s real fighting — and it’s real money’
If Nate Diaz is looking for a challenge as a free agent, Mike Perry is ready to welcome him to the sport of bare-knuckle fighting. After completing his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz became one of the hottest commodities in combat sports, a proven superstar who can sell fights and back up his words inside the cage or ring.
DWCS 55 video: Nurullo Aliev mauls way to TKO, then hounds Dana White: 'Next week, I'm ready'
Nurullo Aliev wants a UFC contract, bad. The 22-year-old unbeaten prospect dominated and finished Josh Wick in first-round TKO win at Dana White Contender Series 55. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was a flawless showing by Aliev (7-0). He took down Wick (12-6)...
Dana White was blown away by 'special' 17-year-old fighter Raul Rosas Jr., who broke a UFC record Tuesday
Contender Series staff had to get special permission from the Nevada commission to allow Raul Rosas Jr. to fight in a UFC audition.
Dana White Talks Jose Aldo’s Retirement, ‘This Will Always Be His House’
Dana White is wishing Jose Aldo a happy retirement. After 11 years with the UFC, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has decided to hang up his gloves. Although he has not officially announced it himself, Aldo has walked away from the sport of MMA following his last loss. Reports of the news, along with Aldo’s removal from the rankings confirm that the 36-year-old is done with the UFC.
Ex-UFC star jokingly reveals who he wants to fight next
Nate Diaz left UFC with a win earlier this month, defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Since then, rumors have swirled over him potentially entering the boxing ring to become one of the latest mixed martial artists to face off against YouTube star Jake Paul. Diaz, 37, joked about the...
Michael Bisping Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicting Charles Oliveira Will Be Replaced At UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov shockingly predicted that Charles Oliveira will not show up at UFC 280. Michael Bisping explained why he thinks “The Eagle” shouldn’t talk too much. Things have been heating up ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 280 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight king and Makhachev’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took a dig at Oliveira regarding missing weight. Michael Bisping did not let it slide and commented on the subject on his podcast.
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi loses three fighters
UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is coming up fast on October 22nd, but when the lights come on at Etihad Arena there’ll be three fewer fighters on the card. The event features two title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title, and Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title. Important divisional contender fights make up the remainder of the pay-per-view portion of the card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Manon Fiorot vs. Katlyn Chookagian.
