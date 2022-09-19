ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one

Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one. It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
MMA Fighting

Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for bare-knuckle fight: ‘It’s real fighting — and it’s real money’

If Nate Diaz is looking for a challenge as a free agent, Mike Perry is ready to welcome him to the sport of bare-knuckle fighting. After completing his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz became one of the hottest commodities in combat sports, a proven superstar who can sell fights and back up his words inside the cage or ring.
MiddleEasy

Dana White Talks Jose Aldo’s Retirement, ‘This Will Always Be His House’

Dana White is wishing Jose Aldo a happy retirement. After 11 years with the UFC, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has decided to hang up his gloves. Although he has not officially announced it himself, Aldo has walked away from the sport of MMA following his last loss. Reports of the news, along with Aldo’s removal from the rankings confirm that the 36-year-old is done with the UFC.
Fox News

Ex-UFC star jokingly reveals who he wants to fight next

Nate Diaz left UFC with a win earlier this month, defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Since then, rumors have swirled over him potentially entering the boxing ring to become one of the latest mixed martial artists to face off against YouTube star Jake Paul. Diaz, 37, joked about the...
MiddleEasy

Michael Bisping Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicting Charles Oliveira Will Be Replaced At UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov shockingly predicted that Charles Oliveira will not show up at UFC 280. Michael Bisping explained why he thinks “The Eagle” shouldn’t talk too much. Things have been heating up ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 280 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight king and Makhachev’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took a dig at Oliveira regarding missing weight. Michael Bisping did not let it slide and commented on the subject on his podcast.
UFC
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi loses three fighters

UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is coming up fast on October 22nd, but when the lights come on at Etihad Arena there’ll be three fewer fighters on the card. The event features two title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title, and Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title. Important divisional contender fights make up the remainder of the pay-per-view portion of the card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Manon Fiorot vs. Katlyn Chookagian.
