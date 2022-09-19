ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nevada Appeal

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Fallon sweeps north Reno schools

The Fallon volleyball team completed its 3A crossover schedule, notching a pair of wins over North Valleys and Hug last weekend. Fallon faced Sparks on Monday after the match was rescheduled due to Washoe County canceling school last Wednesday due to the wildfire smoke affecting the air quality. Fallon swept...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Genoa courses on market for $14 million

The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
GENOA, NV
sparkstrib.com

Locals win rib title

Sparks’ own BJ’s BBQ took home first-place honors at the 2022 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off on Monday. First prize included a trophy and a $10,000 winners check.“I’m ecstatic,” said BJ’s owner Jay Rathmann. “It’s been a little bit since we took first, and now we have bookends!” BJ’s BBQ has competed in more than 30 Best In The West Nugget Rib Cook-Offs.
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Sparks, NV
Sports
State
Nevada State
City
Carson City, NV
City
Sparks, NV
City
Minden, NV
City
Spanish Springs, NV
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
Record-Courier

The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Boys Tennis#Sweeps#Spanish
nnbw.com

Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told

Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
YERINGTON, NV
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for September 21 to 23, 2022

Col. Curry has arrived: Col. Curry is the father of this town and has returned from the east. He has made arrangements to settle those Indians on his reservation back in Empire at the mouth of the Curry tunnel where the water from Washoe Lake enters the valley as it comes through the mountains.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Chilly last day of summer in forecast

In the last two weeks, Carson Valley went from record high temperatures around 100 to 10-20 degrees below average. Wednesday’s low temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees in Minden and may be colder in parts of Carson Valley as residents scramble to protect sensitive plants on the last night of summer.
MINDEN, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reno-Gazette Journal

Adam Laxalt-Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo-Steve Sisolak election debates scrapped

Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Rains close Northwest Reno library

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall. Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Churchill County legal - 27527

Notice is hereby given to the last legal/ registered owner of:. The vehicles described above will be sold at public auction to satisfy the lien incurred by Custom Towing, Inc. The sale will be held at 9:00 a.m. on October 7, 2022. Sale location: 1125 Taylor Place, Fallon, NV. Pub...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Nevada Child Support System

The weather is clearing and chilly for Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend through early next week. Temperatures could hit 90 again in Reno by Monday or Tuesday. Autumn arrives at 6:03 PM on Thursday. -Jeff.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy