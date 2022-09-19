Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Fallon sweeps north Reno schools
The Fallon volleyball team completed its 3A crossover schedule, notching a pair of wins over North Valleys and Hug last weekend. Fallon faced Sparks on Monday after the match was rescheduled due to Washoe County canceling school last Wednesday due to the wildfire smoke affecting the air quality. Fallon swept...
Record-Courier
Genoa courses on market for $14 million
The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
sparkstrib.com
Locals win rib title
Sparks’ own BJ’s BBQ took home first-place honors at the 2022 Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off on Monday. First prize included a trophy and a $10,000 winners check.“I’m ecstatic,” said BJ’s owner Jay Rathmann. “It’s been a little bit since we took first, and now we have bookends!” BJ’s BBQ has competed in more than 30 Best In The West Nugget Rib Cook-Offs.
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
Bruce Van Dyke, icon of Reno's airwaves since 1978, dies after brief illness
It's 1978. The temperamental radio dial in your garage is perched precariously on KGLR 105.7, the only local station that's playing the 13th Floor Elevators, B-sides by The Who, and whatever other hidden gems the deejays feel like playing. (And even after that dial position gave way to top-40 rock hits by the Eagles and Rolling Stones, you still...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
nnbw.com
Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told
Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
Nevada Appeal
Past Pages for September 21 to 23, 2022
Col. Curry has arrived: Col. Curry is the father of this town and has returned from the east. He has made arrangements to settle those Indians on his reservation back in Empire at the mouth of the Curry tunnel where the water from Washoe Lake enters the valley as it comes through the mountains.
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
Record-Courier
Chilly last day of summer in forecast
In the last two weeks, Carson Valley went from record high temperatures around 100 to 10-20 degrees below average. Wednesday’s low temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees in Minden and may be colder in parts of Carson Valley as residents scramble to protect sensitive plants on the last night of summer.
Adam Laxalt-Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo-Steve Sisolak election debates scrapped
Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
KOLO TV Reno
Rains close Northwest Reno library
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall. Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.
Reno lawyer Tudor Chirila fights extradition to Hawaii in violent 1972 killing
RENO, Nev. — A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. ...
Nevada Appeal
Churchill County legal - 27527
Notice is hereby given to the last legal/ registered owner of:. The vehicles described above will be sold at public auction to satisfy the lien incurred by Custom Towing, Inc. The sale will be held at 9:00 a.m. on October 7, 2022. Sale location: 1125 Taylor Place, Fallon, NV. Pub...
KOLO TV Reno
New Nevada Child Support System
The weather is clearing and chilly for Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend through early next week. Temperatures could hit 90 again in Reno by Monday or Tuesday. Autumn arrives at 6:03 PM on Thursday. -Jeff.
CEO of Reno Air Racing Association provides statement after death of pilot
Following a fatal crash on Sunday in the Reno Air Races, the Chairman and CEO of Reno Air Racing Association provided a statment.
knpr
Nevada's largest powwow returns after 2 years to share Indigenous culture, arts
Powwows are something most people outside of Indigenous groups know little about. Maybe you heard the word in grade school, or did a mock powwow during a social studies course in fifth grade. But these meetings, these celebrations of different tribes, contain expressions of song, dance and stories that go...
