Posey joins Giants' ownership group
San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is now a member of the club's ownership group, the team announced Wednesday. Posey, who shocked the baseball world last year by retiring at age 34 after his seventh All-Star campaign, is the first former Giants player to become a principal partner with the team and board of directors member.
Mets activate Scherzer from IL ahead of key start vs. Brewers, Burnes
The New York Mets have one of their aces back for the home stretch. New York reinstated right-hander Max Scherzer from the 15-day injured list Monday, a few hours before he takes the mound against Milwaukee Brewers ace and reigning NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Scherzer was sidelined by...
Astros beat Rays to clinch AL West division in back-to-back seasons
The Houston Astros defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to clinch the American League West division in back-to-back seasons. Houston has finished first in the AL West in five of the past six campaigns. The Astros also earned a bye in the wild-card series and home-field advantage in the...
Braves clinch 5th straight postseason berth
The Atlanta Braves are heading to the postseason for a fifth consecutive season after defeating the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Tuesday. The Braves didn't partake in any sort of celebration, as they continue to target the Mets for top spot in the National League East. The defending World Series champions...
Scherzer gets 200th career win as Mets clinch playoff berth
The New York Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday to stamp their first postseason ticket since 2016. Max Scherzer threw six perfect innings in his first start since returning from the injured list with left oblique irritation. The 38-year-old was removed after 68 pitches and earned his 200th career win.
Judge hits 60th HR, ties Babe Ruth for 2nd in Yankees history
The magical ride continues for Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star outfielder blasted his 60th home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The homer pulls Judge into a tie with Babe Ruth for the second-most in a season in Yankees history, one behind Roger Maris' club record of 61.
NFL Week 2 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams
We refer to the NFL betting market for a reason - every team has a price, and that price changes on a week-to-week basis. That's translated into moneylines and point spreads. Like shopping for a house or a car, you have to decide what price you're willing to pay when you're betting on a football team.
Avalanche sign MacKinnon to 8-year extension with reported $12.6M AAV
Nathan MacKinnon is staying in Colorado for the long haul. The Avalanche inked the superstar center to an eight-year contract extension Tuesday. MacKinnon's new deal carries an average annual value of $12.6 million, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Colorado will pay approximately 85% of the agreement ($85.34 million of $100.8 million) in signing bonuses, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
Webb pulled early after no-hit bid ends, Giants top Rox 6-1
DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win. Kapler said they’re monitoring Webb’s workload as he’s thrown a career-high 187 1/3 innings in 31 starts. The plan was to throw a maximum of five innings, but Webb’s dominance with his sinker and slider forced Kapler into a tough spot. “I was joking with my Dad before the game, like, ‘What if you’re through five with 50 pitches and you have a no-hitter?’” Webb said. “I’m like, ‘First of all, it’s Coors Field. I’m going to give up a hit.’”
Scherzer pulled during perfect game in return from IL
New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer pitched six perfect innings in a 7-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Scherzer exited the game after throwing 68 pitches. The 38-year-old was making his first start since returning from the injured list with left oblique irritation. The three-time Cy Young winner...
Royals fire president of baseball operations Dayton Moore
The Kansas City Royals have fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore, the team announced Wednesday. Owner John Sherman announced that general manager J.J. Picollo has been named head of baseball operations as the team's executive vice-president and GM effective immediately, according to Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star.
Aaron Judge is pulling off his own once-in-a-century feat
As the baseball world knows well, Shohei Ohtani is accomplishing things on the playing field that haven't been done since Babe Ruth a century earlier. Ohtani's contributions as a pitcher and hitter are why the Los Angeles Angels superstar is in MVP discussions again. But Aaron Judge is in the...
Lonzo out at least 4-6 weeks following knee procedure
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will be sidelined for a minimum of four-to-six weeks after he undergoes an arthroscopic debridement on his left knee on Sept. 28. Under the provided timeline, Ball would likely miss the start of the 2022-23 season, set to tip off in just under four weeks' time on Oct. 18. If he returns in exactly six weeks, he'll have missed Chicago's first eight games of the campaign but could possibly play against his younger brother LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 2.
Rays' Arozarena denies report claiming physical altercation with Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena denied getting into a physical altercation with teammate Yandy Diaz after Monday night's 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros. Multiple sources told 95.3 WDAE's Zac Blobner that the two players had to be separated after a disagreement in a parking lot following the game.
WATCH: Austin Slater Makes Game-Saving Sliding Catch in Giants 6-3 Win
San Francisco Giants left fielder Austin Slater made a spectacular, game-saving, sliding catch to seal a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night at Coors Field.
Tigers hire ex-Giants GM Harris as president of baseball operations
The Detroit Tigers announced they've hired former San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris to be their new president of baseball operations. Harris takes over for longtime GM Al Avila, who was fired Aug. 10 after eight seasons with the team. Assistant GM Sam Menzin had assumed the role on an interim basis for the last five weeks.
Marlins star Chisholm will play for Great Britain at 2023 WBC
An incredible week for baseball in Great Britain continues. Miami Marlins star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. announced Wednesday that he'll suit up for the country at next year's World Baseball Classic. It'll mark Chisholm's second appearance for Great Britain after he participated in the qualifiers for the 2017 tournament. The...
Report: Celtics' Udoka facing 2022-23 suspension for relationship with staffer
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will likely be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to his consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A formal announcement on the decision is expected as soon as Thursday. Udoka's job reportedly isn't believed to be in...
TNF player props: Bear market for the Steelers and Browns?
Last season, we rock and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
Lakers retiring George Mikan's jersey
The Los Angeles Lakers are retiring George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30 against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced Wednesday. Mikan played seven seasons for the then-Minneapolis Lakers, leading the club to their first five titles in franchise history. The Hall of Famer earned six All-NBA first-team selections, four All-Star nods, three scoring titles, and one MVP award during his illustrious career.
