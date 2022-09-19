The last two-lane stretch of I-25 in northern Colorado is expanding. The Coloradoan reports the seven-mile stretch of road from Highway 56 near Berthoud to Highway 66 near Longmont has received $350 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The money will be put towards adding express lanes, replacing interchanges, and widening shoulders. No word on a state date for the roadwork, but the funding ensures the North I-25 Express Lanes project extends from Fort Collins to Longmont. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO