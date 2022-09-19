Read full article on original website
Superior residents sue town, trustees, developer of controversial Town Square project
Locals appear willing to exhaust all available avenues to overturn a controversial split decision by Superior’s Board of Trustees that paved the way for construction of a massive life-science project that will transform the town’s downtown. Just days after a pair of Superior residents began circulating a petition...
highlandsranchherald.net
Castle Rock Police to get updated building
Castle Rock approved a construction contract to expand and update the town’s police department to meet growing needs. On Sept. 20, town council passed a contract with MW Golden for $1.9 million to build out the basement floor and improve the courtroom area of the police department. The project includes additional lockers, restrooms and amenities for officers, and accessibility upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
9News
Changes to photo radar could make streets safer
Aurora Police will deploy three photo radar vans for a one-year pilot program. The revenue from the tickets will pay for the pilot program and road safety measures.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months
Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began. During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a...
milehighcre.com
Newly Renovated Apartment Community in Arvada Sells for $4.95M
Knightbridge Capital, a Denver-based real estate investment firm, announced today the disposition of Newland Way Apartments, Arvada, a 23-unit property, built in 1972. Located at 5502 Newland Way, the property sold for $4,950,000; $215,517 per unit and $291.73 per square foot. The name of the buyer was not disclosed. Acquired...
Castle Rock water rates to increase in 2023
Town of Castle Rock water rates will be higher in 2023. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock residents will pay an average of $4 more monthly for their water next year under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the town council Tuesday.
Seeing smoke? Crews working waste management fire
Crews are working to put out a fire at a waste management facility that is producing heavy smoke.
I-25 reopens following rollover crash near Thornton Parkway
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway following a rollover crash.
High volume of air traffic where deadly midair collision occurred leaves some neighbors frustrated
BOULDER, Colo. — The midair plane crash that killed three has renewed frustration among community members about the number of aircraft that fly in the area. The crash happened Saturday morning in Boulder County near Niwot Road and Highway 287, where it's usual to see aircraft flying. On Monday...
11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
1310kfka.com
Stretch of I-25 from Berthoud to Longmont to be widened
The last two-lane stretch of I-25 in northern Colorado is expanding. The Coloradoan reports the seven-mile stretch of road from Highway 56 near Berthoud to Highway 66 near Longmont has received $350 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The money will be put towards adding express lanes, replacing interchanges, and widening shoulders. No word on a state date for the roadwork, but the funding ensures the North I-25 Express Lanes project extends from Fort Collins to Longmont. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
highlandsranchherald.net
Eateries step up game in Castle Rock
John Johnson believes Castle Rock is becoming the kind of place people travel to for good food, and he’s happy to be a growing part of the phenomenon. The restaurateur has been a Castle Rock business owner for five years and just opened two eateries, next door to each other, on Wilcox Street this summer.
Multiple people hurt after RTD train derails in Aurora
An RTD train derailed on Wednesday afternoon, injuring multiple people, the Aurora Police Department said.
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
littletongov.org
Catherine Hay Has Been Located
UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
Your Healthy Family: Brighton teen suffers major injuries in 2020 car accident
The reunion at UCHealth Memorial between Konnor Burge and his caregivers marked a turning point in the Burge family's life.
KKTV
WATCH: Objects in the sky spotted from areas in Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News on Tuesday after they witnessed three objects in the sky that were visible from areas of Colorado. One viewer, who shared photos with KKTV 11 News, explained he could see three “huge fireballs” in the sky...
Rodents spark wildfire in Waterton Canyon
A fire that burned about a half acre of land near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday morning was caused by rodents that chewed through wires.
birchrestaurant.com
