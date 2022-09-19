ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Pines, CO

highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock Police to get updated building

Castle Rock approved a construction contract to expand and update the town’s police department to meet growing needs. On Sept. 20, town council passed a contract with MW Golden for $1.9 million to build out the basement floor and improve the courtroom area of the police department. The project includes additional lockers, restrooms and amenities for officers, and accessibility upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Public Shooting Range closes for up to three months

Keystone residents have brought forth noise complaints about the Summit County Public Shooting Range consistently for the past three years. Starting Monday, a plan to fix it will began. During the summer of 2020, a county-run sound test was conducted in Keystone after noise complaints increased. Following the test, a...
KEYSTONE, CO
milehighcre.com

Newly Renovated Apartment Community in Arvada Sells for $4.95M

Knightbridge Capital, a Denver-based real estate investment firm, announced today the disposition of Newland Way Apartments, Arvada, a 23-unit property, built in 1972. Located at 5502 Newland Way, the property sold for $4,950,000; $215,517 per unit and $291.73 per square foot. The name of the buyer was not disclosed. Acquired...
ARVADA, CO
Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock water rates to increase in 2023

Town of Castle Rock water rates will be higher in 2023. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock residents will pay an average of $4 more monthly for their water next year under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the town council Tuesday.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Stretch of I-25 from Berthoud to Longmont to be widened

The last two-lane stretch of I-25 in northern Colorado is expanding. The Coloradoan reports the seven-mile stretch of road from Highway 56 near Berthoud to Highway 66 near Longmont has received $350 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The money will be put towards adding express lanes, replacing interchanges, and widening shoulders. No word on a state date for the roadwork, but the funding ensures the North I-25 Express Lanes project extends from Fort Collins to Longmont. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LONGMONT, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Eateries step up game in Castle Rock

John Johnson believes Castle Rock is becoming the kind of place people travel to for good food, and he’s happy to be a growing part of the phenomenon. The restaurateur has been a Castle Rock business owner for five years and just opened two eateries, next door to each other, on Wilcox Street this summer.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
News Break
Politics
littletongov.org

Catherine Hay Has Been Located

UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
LITTLETON, CO
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lakewood, CO (Photos and Maps)

If you’re looking to eat your way through Lakewood, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a list of the best restaurants in Lakewood, Colorado – as judged by locals – and everything you need to know about getting there and ordering great food. 1....
LAKEWOOD, CO

