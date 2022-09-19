ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Video of Princess Charlotte Instructing Prince George Shows She’s More Like Princess Diana Than People Thought

There were many moments during Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on Sept. 19 that stuck with people, from the family gathering in front of the church to the meaningful jewelry the British royal family wore to honor the late Queen. Everyone was shocked when they learned that Prince William and Kate Middleton were heavily considering bringing their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and even more surprised when they confirmed their attendance. All eyes were on George and Charlotte as they made their way to and from the funeral, including when the Queen’s coffin was passing by them. One...
Marie Claire

Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason

It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Princess Charlotte's Key Accessory At The Queen's Funeral

As the famous children's author E.B. White once wrote, "Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day." On September 19, Princess Charlotte of Wales arrived at the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, donning an all-black outfit to commemorate the somber occasion. But it was an accessory that really had Twittersphere talking. "Little Charlotte's hat is making me the saddest," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Princess Charlotte's hat is iconic though." But that's not all. Along with the hat, Princess Charlotte wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe on her coat. According to Town & Country magazine, the brooch is understood to be a nod to the queen and her love of riding horses.
Us Weekly

King Charles III Cries as ‘God Save the King’ Plays at Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

A new era. King Charles III got emotional as Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral came to an end and he received a tribute of his own. The monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, in London. Following a two-minute moment of silence, which was recognized nationwide, Charles, 73, grew teary when “God Save the King” played before attendees exited Westminster Abbey. He sat beside wife Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them in the second row.
Daily Mail

Loved by the Queen... maybe not by the staff: Mystery over whereabouts of 'docker's daughter' dresser Angela Kelly who was one of Her late Majesty's closest aides but was absent from last week's public mourning

When members of the Royal Family gathered at Westminster Hall on Wednesday to see the Queen's coffin arrive for the lying-in-state service, it was a solemn yet intimate affair. A group of Palace staff who had been closest to Queen Elizabeth were also there, among them Paul Whybrew, 63, known...
TheDailyBeast

Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Walk in Queen’s Funeral Procession

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two eldest children will accompany their parents during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, walking behind the coffin in the procession to Westminster Abbey, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace. George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, did not attend the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip in April, which was more strictly regulated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Town & Country reported that it was “understood that William and Kate took time to consider whether to have their children join the procession.” While William has been more reticent about his own involvement in his mother’s funeral as a child, his younger brother has been open about the trauma it caused him. “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” Prince Harry told Newsweek in 2017. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”
Glamour

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
HollywoodLife

Sarah Ferguson Joins Daughters Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie At Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Sarah Ferguson said her final goodbye to the beloved Queen Elizabeth II during the late monarch’s state funeral service on September 19. The 62-year-old donned a black outfit, a black fascinator, and black gloves for the funeral. She walked into Westminster Abbey with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, and Viscount Severn.
Newsweek

Kate and Camilla Mourn Queen Elizabeth II: In Pictures

Kate Middleton and Camilla have been greeting mourners and supporting the monarchy as Britain prepares to say a final goodbye to its longest reigning monarch. The new Princess of Wales and Queen Consort shared a car as their husbands, Prince Willian and King Charles III, walked in procession behind Queen Elizabeth II's en route o Westminster Hall where it has been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14.
tatler.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to America to be with children

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Britain for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in early September they could not have anticipated how long their stay would stretch. Following the Queen's death on 8 September, Harry and Meghan would remain in the country over the subsequent 10-day mourning period, in order to participate in events honouring the monarch's life as well as mourn Harry's grandmother alongside his family.
Daily Mail

King Charles III retreated to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday to pray in 'sanctuary' for both his mother and late father

When the new King decided to retreat to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday evening, the Palace was quick to point out that he was still busy working. As he ‘took a breath’ from a hectic series of ceremonies after the death of his mother the Queen, he spent Thursday speaking to world leaders and Governors General from his Gloucestershire retreat.
