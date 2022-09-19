Read full article on original website
Related
This Video of Princess Charlotte Instructing Prince George Shows She’s More Like Princess Diana Than People Thought
There were many moments during Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on Sept. 19 that stuck with people, from the family gathering in front of the church to the meaningful jewelry the British royal family wore to honor the late Queen. Everyone was shocked when they learned that Prince William and Kate Middleton were heavily considering bringing their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and even more surprised when they confirmed their attendance. All eyes were on George and Charlotte as they made their way to and from the funeral, including when the Queen’s coffin was passing by them. One...
Marie Claire
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
Princess Charlotte tells her big brother Prince George 'you need to bow' as coffin passes by
Princess Charlotte was seen giving her big brother Prince George a royal lesson during the Queen’s funeral. The seven-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales told her nine-year-old brother, who is second-in-line to the throne, that he “has to bow” when the funeral cortège passed them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kate Middleton Comforts Crying Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she wept at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George. Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through...
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Princess Charlotte's Key Accessory At The Queen's Funeral
As the famous children's author E.B. White once wrote, "Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day." On September 19, Princess Charlotte of Wales arrived at the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, donning an all-black outfit to commemorate the somber occasion. But it was an accessory that really had Twittersphere talking. "Little Charlotte's hat is making me the saddest," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Princess Charlotte's hat is iconic though." But that's not all. Along with the hat, Princess Charlotte wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe on her coat. According to Town & Country magazine, the brooch is understood to be a nod to the queen and her love of riding horses.
King Charles III Cries as ‘God Save the King’ Plays at Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
A new era. King Charles III got emotional as Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral came to an end and he received a tribute of his own. The monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, in London. Following a two-minute moment of silence, which was recognized nationwide, Charles, 73, grew teary when “God Save the King” played before attendees exited Westminster Abbey. He sat beside wife Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them in the second row.
Loved by the Queen... maybe not by the staff: Mystery over whereabouts of 'docker's daughter' dresser Angela Kelly who was one of Her late Majesty's closest aides but was absent from last week's public mourning
When members of the Royal Family gathered at Westminster Hall on Wednesday to see the Queen's coffin arrive for the lying-in-state service, it was a solemn yet intimate affair. A group of Palace staff who had been closest to Queen Elizabeth were also there, among them Paul Whybrew, 63, known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince George, Princess Charlotte Will Walk in Queen’s Funeral Procession
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two eldest children will accompany their parents during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, walking behind the coffin in the procession to Westminster Abbey, according to the order of service released Sunday night by Buckingham Palace. George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, did not attend the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip in April, which was more strictly regulated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Town & Country reported that it was “understood that William and Kate took time to consider whether to have their children join the procession.” While William has been more reticent about his own involvement in his mother’s funeral as a child, his younger brother has been open about the trauma it caused him. “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” Prince Harry told Newsweek in 2017. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
Meghan and Prince Harry sit behind King Charles and Camilla as they mourn the Queen at emotional funeral
MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry today sat behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the Queen's emotional funeral. A sombre Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen supporting the royals during the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Any differences Harry and his family may have were put aside as...
From the very first moment Elizabeth and Philip knew they had to raise baby Charles to be a king
W HEN Elizabeth gave birth to her son and heir, one of the first visitors to set eyes on the newborn prince described him as, “just a Plasticine head”. The new mother had a somewhat different view, writing to a friend: “The baby is very sweet and we are enormously proud of him.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kate joins King, Queen Consort and William at palace lunch for governors-general
The Princess of Wales joined the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales for a Buckingham Palace lunch with governors-general from the Commonwealth realms on Saturday. Kate was seen deep in conversation with Camilla during the key diplomatic engagement. The princess, who wore her hair down, was pictured...
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
Sarah Ferguson Joins Daughters Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie At Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Sarah Ferguson said her final goodbye to the beloved Queen Elizabeth II during the late monarch’s state funeral service on September 19. The 62-year-old donned a black outfit, a black fascinator, and black gloves for the funeral. She walked into Westminster Abbey with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, and Viscount Severn.
Kate and Camilla Mourn Queen Elizabeth II: In Pictures
Kate Middleton and Camilla have been greeting mourners and supporting the monarchy as Britain prepares to say a final goodbye to its longest reigning monarch. The new Princess of Wales and Queen Consort shared a car as their husbands, Prince Willian and King Charles III, walked in procession behind Queen Elizabeth II's en route o Westminster Hall where it has been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14.
tatler.com
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to America to be with children
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Britain for the first time since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in early September they could not have anticipated how long their stay would stretch. Following the Queen's death on 8 September, Harry and Meghan would remain in the country over the subsequent 10-day mourning period, in order to participate in events honouring the monarch's life as well as mourn Harry's grandmother alongside his family.
Meghan Touchingly Wears Queen's Favorite Shade of Nail Polish for Funeral
Meghan Markle paid a touching tribute Monday to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, when she attended the monarch's state funeral wearing a special shade of pink nail polish. The Duchess of Sussex attended the funeral alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and her royal in-laws. Among them were the Princess...
King Charles III retreated to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday to pray in 'sanctuary' for both his mother and late father
When the new King decided to retreat to his beloved Highgrove estate on Wednesday evening, the Palace was quick to point out that he was still busy working. As he ‘took a breath’ from a hectic series of ceremonies after the death of his mother the Queen, he spent Thursday speaking to world leaders and Governors General from his Gloucestershire retreat.
Comments / 0