1 dead in Texas oil well site accident
HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
East Texas Filmmaker Prepares For Parole Money 2 Premiere In Tyler
At about this EXACT time last year, we invited East Texas music producer and filmmaker Michael "BoogieLow" Baker by to talk about his movie "Parole Money" which features a wide cast and crew of well known East Texas personalities. Well, he's back once again with the sequel Parole Money 2!
Community plans a candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
KTBS
KTBS 3 Community Caravan to roll into Shelby County, Tx
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of Sept. 26 when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Shelby County, Texas. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Shelby County is such a great community. On Thursday, lunch...
Unique Brookhollow Home Hidden In Lufkin, Texas
I see many different properties looking for special ones to feature, and I never know what I am going to find. Today I found a home at 2205 Copeland Street in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin that has a rarely seen feature. It has a hot tub room, but that...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Scrat from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Scrat — from the SPCA of East Texas. Scrat is a 14-week-old Chihuahua who was surrendered by his owner. He's one of 19 that came in from a local veteran who was trying to do the right thing and help them all but got overwhelmed.
Wow! Photos of the Winona, TX Elementary School After the Fire
As I was scrolling through social media just a few days ago I saw a collection of photos that grabbed my attention and they were taking in Winona, TX. The photos were in a Facebook group called Abandoned East Texas and the group was created in 2017 to post pictures and background information of abandoned place around our area. It didn’t take long for the photos to start getting lots of attention online so I reached out to the woman who posted them (Diana Dawson Hall) and she said that I could share them with you.
KLTV
Work continues on Guthrie Trail extension in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Work continues on the Guthrie Trail extension in Longview. Phases two and three are being worked on. Contractors created a underpass beneath McCann Road to connect the two sides. When all is said and done, this will connect 10 miles of walking trails in the city of Longview.
Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week
TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
Marshall/Harrison, TX Crime Stoppers Looking For “Pink” Forgery Suspect
When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested. According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27. This announcement comes after the first […]
KLTV
Trial continues for Longview man accused of drugging, killing woman
The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County. Updated: 2 hours ago. A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after...
KLTV
Residents, pets escape Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people and their pet escaped a house fire in Longview Tuesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Timpson Street in Longview shortly before 4 p.m. According to the Longview Fire Department, two residents were home when they heard a loud popping sound on their patio and found the front of the house was on fire. One resident grabbed a garden hose and kept the fire in check until LFD arrived. They got the fire under control quickly, but it had spread to the attic. LFD cut a hole in the roof for venting and put the fire out in a few minutes.
KLTV
Smith County fire marshal resigns
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has submitted his resignation. Brooks’ resignation is effective Oct. 1. Commissioners accepted the resignation in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting. In a letter obtained by KLTV, Brooks cited a need to spend more time with family as...
KLTV
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him in Tyler. The incident happened Wednesday at the Walmart fuel station located on Old Jacksonville Highway. According to Tyler Police Department officer Ralph Buckingham, the man parked his car to fix a part of his transmission...
KLTV
2 separate shootings in Tyler injure man, juvenile
KLTV’s Sariah Bonds speaks with Henderson County Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley about a brand-new subdivision of tiny homes that has opened. Tuley speaks about what the county looks for to ensure the homes are suitable to live in. WebXtra: KLTV gets behind-the-scenes tour of Rose Complex construction. Smith...
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
