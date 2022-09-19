ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
inforney.com

1 dead in Texas oil well site accident

HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Community plans a candle light vigil for Cooper Reid

TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Cushing, TX
City
Charleston, SC
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
State
South Carolina State
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
GILMER, TX
KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan to roll into Shelby County, Tx

CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of Sept. 26 when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Shelby County, Texas. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Shelby County is such a great community. On Thursday, lunch...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Scrat from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Scrat — from the SPCA of East Texas. Scrat is a 14-week-old Chihuahua who was surrendered by his owner. He's one of 19 that came in from a local veteran who was trying to do the right thing and help them all but got overwhelmed.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
101.5 KNUE

Wow! Photos of the Winona, TX Elementary School After the Fire

As I was scrolling through social media just a few days ago I saw a collection of photos that grabbed my attention and they were taking in Winona, TX. The photos were in a Facebook group called Abandoned East Texas and the group was created in 2017 to post pictures and background information of abandoned place around our area. It didn’t take long for the photos to start getting lots of attention online so I reached out to the woman who posted them (Diana Dawson Hall) and she said that I could share them with you.
WINONA, TX
KLTV

Work continues on Guthrie Trail extension in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Work continues on the Guthrie Trail extension in Longview. Phases two and three are being worked on. Contractors created a underpass beneath McCann Road to connect the two sides. When all is said and done, this will connect 10 miles of walking trails in the city of Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week

TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#East Texas#Kitchen Appliances#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#House#Texas Home#Viking
KLTV

Trial continues for Longview man accused of drugging, killing woman

The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County. Updated: 2 hours ago. A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Residents, pets escape Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people and their pet escaped a house fire in Longview Tuesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Timpson Street in Longview shortly before 4 p.m. According to the Longview Fire Department, two residents were home when they heard a loud popping sound on their patio and found the front of the house was on fire. One resident grabbed a garden hose and kept the fire in check until LFD arrived. They got the fire under control quickly, but it had spread to the attic. LFD cut a hole in the roof for venting and put the fire out in a few minutes.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Smith County fire marshal resigns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has submitted his resignation. Brooks’ resignation is effective Oct. 1. Commissioners accepted the resignation in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting. In a letter obtained by KLTV, Brooks cited a need to spend more time with family as...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KLTV

Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him in Tyler. The incident happened Wednesday at the Walmart fuel station located on Old Jacksonville Highway. According to Tyler Police Department officer Ralph Buckingham, the man parked his car to fix a part of his transmission...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 separate shootings in Tyler injure man, juvenile

KLTV’s Sariah Bonds speaks with Henderson County Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley about a brand-new subdivision of tiny homes that has opened. Tuley speaks about what the county looks for to ensure the homes are suitable to live in. WebXtra: KLTV gets behind-the-scenes tour of Rose Complex construction. Smith...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy