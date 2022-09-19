ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints coach Dennis Allen rips referees for Marshon Lattimore ejection after Mike Evans, Tom Brady ruckus

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.
thecomeback.com

NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
thecomeback.com

Real reason Bruce Arians was on Bucs sideline revealed

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach is under investigation for his role in a large brawl between several star players during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints after he was on the sideline and seemed to be instigating the bad blood between the two teams.
