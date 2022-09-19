Read full article on original website
Plant City equine therapy business wants pole barn ordered in March
Better Call Behnken is helping a business owner after she says she paid for a pole barn she hasn't received.
New Bonnet Springs Park to Feature On-Site Ballroom and Events Center
The new events center will be a “catered opportunity.”
Tarpon Springs commission slams door on hotel proposal — again
TARPON SPRINGS — The fourth time proved not to be the charm for a proposed plan to build an 80-room hotel in the city’s historic Sponge Docks district. The Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 13 meeting turned down hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application to enter into a development agreement with the city to build a modified version of Cambria by the Sponge Docks, a proposed multi-story hotel on Roosevelt Boulevard and Hill Street.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Beer spill closes lanes on I-75 north of Tampa
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several semitrailers Wednesday morning on I-75 in Hernando County may put a crimp in some folks’ weekend plans. Hundred of cases of beer have spilled onto the roadway. At least three trucks are involved in the crash. Traffic has shut down southbound traffic for several hours.
PSTA committee recommends approval for land swap
September 21, 2022 - During the Wednesday PSTA Finance Committee board meeting, the committee approved recommending PSTA CEO Brad Miller execute a land swap agreement with the City of Clearwater to construct the Clearwater Transit Center project. The land swap agreement entails the city providing PSTA with three parcels located in downtown Clearwater located on Court Street and Myrtle Street in exchange for PSTA's existing Park Street bus terminal site. The new transit center, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025, would have 16 bays (two of which would have electric chargers), an area for ride-hailing companies such as Uber as well as an area for micro-mobility devices such as electric scooters within a LEED-certified building. The entire project will cost $44.5 million, which PSTA would find with state and federal. PSTA is hoping to receive $10 million of local Pinellas County dollars through its reserves, pending approval. The next steps entail Clearwater approving the agreement, PSTA receiving approval for local funding and then closing on the city parcels.
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
Mold, rodents, and drainage issues reported at 3 Tampa apartment complexes
Three other apartment complexes within the city limits have contacted ABC Action News reporting the same problems as those who live at Silver Oaks — mold, rodents and sewage issues.
'Snuggle delivery' made to St. Pete business
A so-called "Snuggle delivery" was made to a St. Petersburg business Tuesday. Employees at Power Design got to take a mental health break with some furry visitors from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.
Anona Church community playground breaks ground
LARGO — On Sunday, Sept. 11, Anona United Methodist Church held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new community playground that’s being built on the church grounds at 13233 Indian Rocks Road. According to officials, the facility is the result of a vision they had during the pandemic to...
Cotee River Landing close to moving to next phase
PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council, sitting Sept. 13 as the Community Redevelopment Agency, was informed that the Cotee River Landing project could be completed by this time next year. Chris Martin, project manager with Ayers Associates, addressed the board as to the status of Cotee River...
3,000 lbs of kibble donated to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received a donation in the form of 3,000 pounds of kibble on Tuesday.
Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
Beloved dive bar The Bends celebrates a whirlwind decade in St. Petersburg
Newly-formed booking duo 'We're Sweet Girls' brings a stacked lineup to the bar this weekend.
Happening Thursday: Publix hiring event
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix said it will host another hiring event this Thursday, and the grocery giant wants you to know that all of its stores are participating. It’s the last in a series of three in-store opportunities that Publix has offered this month. On Sept. 22, prospective...
Florida homeowner without insurance while trying to close previous mold claim
Palm Harbor homeowner whose insurance went into receivership this year is waiting for her homeowner's association to help with mold claim
Hillsborough County Schools launches new bus app
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools has launched a new bus tracking app called "Here Comes the Bus". The app uses real-time GPS location tracking and parents will also get notified once their child’s bus has left school and once it is within a set distance of their bus stop.
Fall Activities + Halloween Events in Plant City
Looking for fall activities in Plant City, FL? We’ve put together a list of Pumpkin Patches, Trunk or Treat events, Carnivals, Hayrides, Haunted Trails, Halloween Movies, Fall Festivals & more. Below you’ll find Halloween events and fall things to do near Plant City. For a full list of Halloween...
Tampa Police: Jonathan Everett Was Located Safe And In Hospital
TAMPA, Fla. – Jonathan Everett has been located safely at a hospital in Tampa, and he is being reunited with his family. “Thank you to media outlets and the public who assisted in our search. The Purple Alert, in addition to the media availability with
Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope
Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
