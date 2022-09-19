September 21, 2022 - During the Wednesday PSTA Finance Committee board meeting, the committee approved recommending PSTA CEO Brad Miller execute a land swap agreement with the City of Clearwater to construct the Clearwater Transit Center project. The land swap agreement entails the city providing PSTA with three parcels located in downtown Clearwater located on Court Street and Myrtle Street in exchange for PSTA's existing Park Street bus terminal site. The new transit center, which is scheduled to be completed in 2025, would have 16 bays (two of which would have electric chargers), an area for ride-hailing companies such as Uber as well as an area for micro-mobility devices such as electric scooters within a LEED-certified building. The entire project will cost $44.5 million, which PSTA would find with state and federal. PSTA is hoping to receive $10 million of local Pinellas County dollars through its reserves, pending approval. The next steps entail Clearwater approving the agreement, PSTA receiving approval for local funding and then closing on the city parcels.

