ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hogville.net

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is hoping to remain undefeated as they take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs defeated Texas A&M 20-10 in 2021 for the first time since Bobby Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas. Sam Pittman is 1-1 against Jimbo Fisher.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Matt Landers standing out for Hogs at wide receiver

FAYETTEVILLE — Toledo transfer wide receiver Matt Landers has been outstanding through three games for the Razorbacks. Landers leads the team with 14 receptions for 211 yards. Landers played at Georgia before transferring to Toledo for 2021. At Arkansas, Landers is off to a very good start. “It’s been...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas’ defense getting boost this week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense will get a boost this week with the return of defensive back Myles Slusher and defensive end Jashaud Stewart. The No. 10 Razorbacks will be in Arlington to take on No. 23 Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium. The return of Slusher is very big. He was injured against Cincinnati and missed both the South Carolina and Missouri State games. Stewart missed the Missouri State game. Sam Pittman was asked about both on Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Sam Pittman press conference as Hogs gear up for another top 25 matchup

Sam Pittman sits down with the media before the Hogs take a trip to Dallas, Texas to face the Texas A&M Aggies at Jerry World. This is Arkansas second top 25 matchup this season. The first one to kick the season off against the Cincinnati Bearcats and now a trophy game against two teams who have a lot of history with one another.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Fayetteville, TX
College Station, TX
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Houston, AR
State
Arkansas State
Arlington, TX
College Sports
State
South Carolina State
City
Miami, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Arlington, TX
Football
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
College Station, TX
Football
hogville.net

Zach Williams shines for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive end Zach Williams is having an outstanding season as the No. 10 Razorbacks are off to a 3-0 start. In a 38-27 victory over Missouri State, Williams had five tackles, two for loss, a pair of sacks and a quarterback hurry. For the season, Williams has eight tackles, three solo, 3.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. Following Tuesday’s practice, Williams talked about what has led to his improved play in 2022 and also about the Texas A&M line this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Harris
hogville.net

Razorbacks eyeing 2024 targets in Metroplex

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is always active in the Metroplex and it’s no different when it comes to the Class of 2024. With the 2023 virtually filled minus a prospect or two with high school targets the Hogs are certainly busy with the Class of 2024. They are on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Sam Pittman gives Missouri State credit for plan

FAYETTEVILLE — Some in the national media have been somewhat critical of No. 10 Arkansas’ 38-27 comeback win against Missouri State on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Sam Pittman made a fair point that on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, Oklahoma State defeated Missouri State 23-16 in Stillwater. The Cowboys finished the season 12-2, lost to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game and then downed Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

WATCH: Sam Pittman talks Texas A&M

Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the media Monday of Texas A&M week to talk about the upcoming match-up. The head Hog also talks about what needs to be cleaned up coming out of Missouri State and players who could be returning from injury.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy