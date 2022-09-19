FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive end Zach Williams is having an outstanding season as the No. 10 Razorbacks are off to a 3-0 start. In a 38-27 victory over Missouri State, Williams had five tackles, two for loss, a pair of sacks and a quarterback hurry. For the season, Williams has eight tackles, three solo, 3.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. Following Tuesday’s practice, Williams talked about what has led to his improved play in 2022 and also about the Texas A&M line this week.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO