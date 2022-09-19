Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Arkansas’ defense getting boost this week
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense will get a boost this week with the return of defensive back Myles Slusher and defensive end Jashaud Stewart. The No. 10 Razorbacks will be in Arlington to take on No. 23 Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium. The return of Slusher is very big. He was injured against Cincinnati and missed both the South Carolina and Missouri State games. Stewart missed the Missouri State game. Sam Pittman was asked about both on Wednesday.
hogville.net
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is hoping to remain undefeated as they take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs defeated Texas A&M 20-10 in 2021 for the first time since Bobby Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas. Sam Pittman is 1-1 against Jimbo Fisher.
hogville.net
Zach Williams shines for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive end Zach Williams is having an outstanding season as the No. 10 Razorbacks are off to a 3-0 start. In a 38-27 victory over Missouri State, Williams had five tackles, two for loss, a pair of sacks and a quarterback hurry. For the season, Williams has eight tackles, three solo, 3.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. Following Tuesday’s practice, Williams talked about what has led to his improved play in 2022 and also about the Texas A&M line this week.
hogville.net
Ask Mike: Play Calling Woes, Broken Tackles & Was Bobby Trying to Embarrass Us?
Q. Our first question is from MetropolisHog who says: I think our starters came into the game not expecting to play very long. At the same time Bobby Petrino came in wanting to show Arkansas what could have been 10 years ago. What are your thoughts?. A. I have been...
hogville.net
Razorbacks eyeing 2024 targets in Metroplex
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is always active in the Metroplex and it’s no different when it comes to the Class of 2024. With the 2023 virtually filled minus a prospect or two with high school targets the Hogs are certainly busy with the Class of 2024. They are on...
hogville.net
Sitdown with Arkansas golfer Kajal Mistry ahead of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championships begin on Friday at Pinnacle Country Club. While many of the best pro golfers in the world are competing in it, one Razorback golfer finds herself in the mix too. Kajal Mistry was given a sponsor’s exemption to play in...
hogville.net
Hoop Hogs notebook: Practice updates, rotation speculation, standouts, more
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have only a few more days of limited practices before ramping up their on-court practice time and instruction the following week as they increase preparations for the 2022-23 college basketball regular season that is now just seven weeks away. With four hours of...
hogville.net
Sam Pittman gives Missouri State credit for plan
FAYETTEVILLE — Some in the national media have been somewhat critical of No. 10 Arkansas’ 38-27 comeback win against Missouri State on Saturday night in Fayetteville. Sam Pittman made a fair point that on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, Oklahoma State defeated Missouri State 23-16 in Stillwater. The Cowboys finished the season 12-2, lost to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game and then downed Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl.
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman talks Texas A&M
Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the media Monday of Texas A&M week to talk about the upcoming match-up. The head Hog also talks about what needs to be cleaned up coming out of Missouri State and players who could be returning from injury.
