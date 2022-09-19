Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
wbiw.com
Monroe County NOW, local organizations announce a $15,000 grant-funded, non-partisan voter registration effort on and off the IU campus
BLOOMINGTON – A coalition of Bloomington-based organizations will receive a grant worth $15,000 to fund voter registration and turnout programs across Monroe County and on the Indiana University campus. The National Organization for Women Foundation announced on Sept. 18 that it would fund the efforts of the Monroe County...
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
WTHI
Section of IU on lockdown after person with a gun reported entering a storm drain
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Officers searched the sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday for a man believed to be armed with a rifle who had entered the college town’s sewer system, police said. The Bloomington Police Department said no shots had been fired and that officers...
Closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital could create maternity care desert in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — Ascension has announced it's closing one of its Indiana hospitals in Lawrence County. Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford will shut down in mid-December. Neighbors and doctors say the consequence of this closure is devastating, especially for pregnant people and maternity care. Dr. Deborah Craton...
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
cbs4indy.com
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.” But […]
Three questions to monitor ahead of IU men's basketball media day
The unofficial start of Indiana men's basketball's quest for a title-minded 2022 season begins Thursday afternoon during its preseason media day. Although the Hoosiers' competitive 2022-23 schedule doesn't begin until Nov. 7, Thursday's media day should give fans a clearer idea of what they can expect from the team this season.
Armed Man On The Loose In Storm Drain Near Indiana University, Police Warn
Police are warning the public to stay away from parts of Indiana University's campus.
WANE-TV
Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
wamwamfm.com
Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU
Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
bloomingtonian.com
Indiana University student killed in hit-and-run identified Sunday night
Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup identified 20-year-old Nathaniel Stratton who died after hit-and-run early Sunday. Here is the text of the release from the Coroner’s Office:. “The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in the hit and run fatality that occurred in the early morning hours of...
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
Medical resident saves the life of best friend’s dad at his wedding
Last month, Dr. Conner Parker went to his childhood best friend's wedding, when his friend’s dad started experiencing a scary situation.
