ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday

Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago

In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Monroe County NOW, local organizations announce a $15,000 grant-funded, non-partisan voter registration effort on and off the IU campus

BLOOMINGTON – A coalition of Bloomington-based organizations will receive a grant worth $15,000 to fund voter registration and turnout programs across Monroe County and on the Indiana University campus. The National Organization for Women Foundation announced on Sept. 18 that it would fund the efforts of the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
WISH-TV

20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Business Education#U S News#Indiana University Health#Linus College#The Iu School Of Nursing#Iupui#The Kelley School#Iu Bloomington
cbs4indy.com

IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

45 years later: Who killed IU student Ann Harmeier?

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.” But […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WANE-TV

Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU

Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
SEYMOUR, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Indiana University student killed in hit-and-run identified Sunday night

Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup identified 20-year-old Nathaniel Stratton who died after hit-and-run early Sunday. Here is the text of the release from the Coroner’s Office:. “The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in the hit and run fatality that occurred in the early morning hours of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M

The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy