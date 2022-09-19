Read full article on original website
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Own Private Equity Firm
No longer simply a fixture of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has also built her own successful company, Skims, and has recently announced her latest venture. The Wall Street Journal reported that together with a former Carlyle Group partner, Jay Sammons, Kardashian is launching her own private equity firm in 2022.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Markel International invests in wholesale claims leadership team with three senior promotions
LONDON , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of. (NYSE: MKL) today announces three senior promotions that build out the leadership team within its wholesale claims operation. This latest investment in leadership plays an important part of Markel's strategy to scale further growth across the organisation's wholesale business.
Optii Announces Four Top Priorities for Hoteliers Ahead of Q4
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, today announced key priorities for hoteliers ahead of strong forecasted Q4. According to Skift, STR data shows RevPAR growth is quickly rebounding in the top 25 US markets. Hotel performance has been improving at a significantly faster pace in leisure-driven markets outside of the top 25, but performance in the larger cities is starting to look more typical with a balance of business and leisure travelers again. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005351/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
Vareto Announces Leadership Hires; Customer Base Grows 10x
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Vareto, the modern FP&A platform leader, announced three key hires and the continued expansion of its customer base. BJ Ebert joins Vareto as Head of Customer Success, alongside Melody Chen as Head of Marketing and Vera DeVera as Head of Community. Together, Ebert, Chen, and DeVera bring over 25 years of experience building and scaling at enterprise and high-growth B2B companies. These hires reflect Vareto’s continued momentum as a market leader in the mid-market and enterprise segment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005210/en/ Vareto’s Lalit Singh, President; Vera DeVera, Head of Community; Kat Orekhova, CEO; and BJ Ebert, Head of Customer Success (Photo: Business Wire)
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Claudia Bertolino has been appointed as Head of Private Equity and Private Credit, Fund Services of the Citco group of companies (Citco) – with a remit of creating widespread operational efficiencies and enacting the firm’s ambitious plans of digitizing its client experience within both PE and PC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005173/en/ Citco champions digital client experience with new Head of Private Equity and Private Credit (Photo: Business Wire)
Pontera Appoints Nicole Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Pontera, a financial technology company dedicated to helping individuals reach a better retirement, today announced that it has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As the Company’s first CMO, Zheng will further develop and execute the go-to-market strategy for Pontera’s software platform, which enables financial advisors to securely monitor and trade retirement accounts. Her initial key initiatives include recruiting top-notch talent and implementing scalable marketing programs to deliver resources to advisors so they can grow their AUM and produce better financial outcomes for clients on the Pontera platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005388/en/ Pontera has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as its first Chief Marketing Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Eco beauty company ‘appoints nature’ to its board of directors
A beauty company has appointed a director to represent nature on its board, giving the natural world a legal say in its business strategy. Faith In Nature, which sells soap and haircare products, as well as household cleaners and shampoo for dogs, says it is the first company in the world to give nature a formal vote on corporate decisions that might affect it.
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
Plus500 Appears Ambitious in 5-Year Plan
Plus500, an interbank and CFDs dealer, announced its updated five-year strategy this Tuesday, with an iterative annualized order to pay the future of roughly $500M. The figure will be attained by broadening current products, introducing new products, increasing customer interaction, and moving into new geographic regions, including the United States.
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
SKKN BY KIM Launches First 3D Digital Media Campaign at Westfield World Trade Center
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the dynamic global developer and operator of Westfield shopping centers in the U.S., teamed up with SKKN BY KIM, an innovative line of uncompromising skincare developed by Kim Kardashian, to launch the first 3D digital media campaign on the 100-yard screen in the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005749/en/ SKKN BY KIM, the skincare line developed by Kim Kardashian, launches the first 3D digital media campaign on the iconic 100-yard screen in the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
Salesforce aims for 25% operating margin in 2026 with more efficient spending
Salesforce revealed a goal for a higher adjusted operating margin in the 2026 fiscal year than its target for the the current fiscal year. The company said in May that it would be more careful with adding headcount, alongside other technology companies. Salesforce stock rose almost 3% in extended trading...
Continental Wins 2022 PACE Technology and Partnership Awards
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Technology company Continental has won a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its MK C2 brake-by-wire system. Additionally, BMW Group and Continental were presented with an Innovation Partnership Award for their development of the CoSmA ultra-wideband digital vehicle access technology. The awards were announced during the annual ceremony on September 19 at the Fisher Music Center in Detroit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006167/en/ Continental’s one box brake system, MK C2. MK C2 is Continental’s second-generation brake-by-wire system and has been in series production since July 2022. The MK C2 was awarded an Automotive News PACE Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
5 Tips for Launching a Successful Femtech Startup
The femtech revolution is already underway, and now is the perfect time for VCs and entrepreneurs to embrace the future and find new opportunities to change the world.
Avanci Expands 4G Coverage to Over 80 Auto Brands
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Avanci announced that more than 100 million connected vehicles sold by more than 80 automotive brands are covered by an Avanci license, and that it predicts an additional 30-40 million connected vehicles to be licensed in the next year. Having licensed the majority of patented 2G, 3G, and 4G cellular technologies to the majority of the connected vehicle market, Avanci is the established industry solution for essential patent licensing in the automotive space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005093/en/ Avanci’s independent marketplace has transformed the way companies share technology. (Graphic: Avanci)
