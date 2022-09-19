Beverly Trimm Ashcroft, passed away on December 13, 2021 in San Jose, Ca., at the age of 86. She was born on April 12, 1935 in Malone, NY, the daughter of Ernest and Rita McCabe Trimm. She graduated from the Franklin Academy in Malone in 1953 and the New York State University at Potsdam, NY., in 1957 with a BS Degree in Education. While in college, she met her future husband, Richard Ashcroft, a student at Clarkson University, also located in Potsdam, NY. On July 6, 1957 they married in Malone, NY.

