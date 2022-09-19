ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malone, NY

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Franklin County land bank initiative moves forward

MALONE — Jeremy S. Evans, CEO of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp., addressed county legislators and provided an update on his office’s work to establish a land bank in Franklin County that would aim to create another avenue for dealing with blighted and vacant properties. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Wilder Farm to host living history event

MALONE — History will be showcased at the Wilder Homestead on Saturday and Sunday as the farm hosts the Adirondack Regiment of Civil War Re-enactors for the two-day harvest fest and Civil War living history display, according to a news release from the Almanzo and Laura Ingalls Wilder Association. The farm is located at 177 Stacy Road in Burke.
MALONE, NY
Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information session this Thursday. The discussion is open to the public and will focus on conditional licenses. The conditional licenses are for people who have been incarcerated or impacted by incarceration for cannabis-related offenses.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Sand Bar State Park named Northwest Vermont Park of the Year

Sand Bar State Park in Milton has been named the Northwest Vermont Park of the Year by the state park system. Announced late last week, the award is given to one park in each region of the state for its exceptional customer service, team work and park upkeep. Emily White,...
MILTON, VT
Beverly Trimm Ashcroft

Beverly Trimm Ashcroft, passed away on December 13, 2021 in San Jose, Ca., at the age of 86. She was born on April 12, 1935 in Malone, NY, the daughter of Ernest and Rita McCabe Trimm. She graduated from the Franklin Academy in Malone in 1953 and the New York State University at Potsdam, NY., in 1957 with a BS Degree in Education. While in college, she met her future husband, Richard Ashcroft, a student at Clarkson University, also located in Potsdam, NY. On July 6, 1957 they married in Malone, NY.
MALONE, NY
Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
BURLINGTON, VT

