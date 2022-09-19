Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
wwnytv.com
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
mymalonetelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of businesses seek workers at North Country job fair
The North Country Chamber of Commerce's annual job fairs help businesses fill key positions
mymalonetelegram.com
Franklin County land bank initiative moves forward
MALONE — Jeremy S. Evans, CEO of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp., addressed county legislators and provided an update on his office’s work to establish a land bank in Franklin County that would aim to create another avenue for dealing with blighted and vacant properties. According to...
WCAX
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
mymalonetelegram.com
Wilder Farm to host living history event
MALONE — History will be showcased at the Wilder Homestead on Saturday and Sunday as the farm hosts the Adirondack Regiment of Civil War Re-enactors for the two-day harvest fest and Civil War living history display, according to a news release from the Almanzo and Laura Ingalls Wilder Association. The farm is located at 177 Stacy Road in Burke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information session this Thursday. The discussion is open to the public and will focus on conditional licenses. The conditional licenses are for people who have been incarcerated or impacted by incarceration for cannabis-related offenses.
wwnytv.com
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
miltonindependent.com
Sand Bar State Park named Northwest Vermont Park of the Year
Sand Bar State Park in Milton has been named the Northwest Vermont Park of the Year by the state park system. Announced late last week, the award is given to one park in each region of the state for its exceptional customer service, team work and park upkeep. Emily White,...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh officials drain storage tank as plans to fix discolored water continue
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh officials have drained and cleaned one of the city's water storage tanks in an effort to clear up the discolored water that has irked residents for several weeks. Officials said crews from the water treatment plant and public works department were able to enter the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymalonetelegram.com
Brushton-Moira adult center opens doors to community with apple social
BRUSHTON — Serving one village and three towns, the adult center on Route 11 is a place for the community to come together, according to the center’s board president, and on a rainy Monday afternoon area seniors were on hand to enjoy a taste of the season. According...
Lake Placid Teens Escape School, Steal Car and Damage 2 Police Cars!
Kids will be kids, right? That's what people say when a child, pre-teen or even teenager does something they probably shouldn't have done but it's all part of growing up. This usually comes with staying out past curfew, writing on a wall with crayon or watching TikTok when mom and dad said no.
mymalonetelegram.com
Beverly Trimm Ashcroft
Beverly Trimm Ashcroft, passed away on December 13, 2021 in San Jose, Ca., at the age of 86. She was born on April 12, 1935 in Malone, NY, the daughter of Ernest and Rita McCabe Trimm. She graduated from the Franklin Academy in Malone in 1953 and the New York State University at Potsdam, NY., in 1957 with a BS Degree in Education. While in college, she met her future husband, Richard Ashcroft, a student at Clarkson University, also located in Potsdam, NY. On July 6, 1957 they married in Malone, NY.
WCAX
Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
Comments / 1