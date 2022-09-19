Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
mymalonetelegram.com
mymalonetelegram.com
Franklin County land bank initiative moves forward
MALONE — Jeremy S. Evans, CEO of the Franklin County Economic Development Corp., addressed county legislators and provided an update on his office’s work to establish a land bank in Franklin County that would aim to create another avenue for dealing with blighted and vacant properties. According to...
WCAX
Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information session this Thursday. The discussion is open to the public and will focus on conditional licenses. The conditional licenses are for people who have been incarcerated or impacted by incarceration for cannabis-related offenses.
WCAX
Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
informnny.com
Men arrested on contraband charges at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two incarcerated individuals were arrested at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. On September 16, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jarrod A. Oshier on the charges of Possession of Dangerous Prison Contraband in the First Degree. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested...
Dozens of businesses seek workers at North Country job fair
The North Country Chamber of Commerce's annual job fairs help businesses fill key positions
WCAX
Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
WCAX
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
ems1.com
Public safety workers mourn sudden death of N.Y. county emergency services director
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Public safety workers and public officials in the tri-county area were mourning the unexpected death Monday of Essex County Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits III. Thwaits, 40, of AuSable Forks, died of heart failure around 2 a.m. Monday at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain...
WCAX
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
mymalonetelegram.com
Wilder Farm to host living history event
MALONE — History will be showcased at the Wilder Homestead on Saturday and Sunday as the farm hosts the Adirondack Regiment of Civil War Re-enactors for the two-day harvest fest and Civil War living history display, according to a news release from the Almanzo and Laura Ingalls Wilder Association. The farm is located at 177 Stacy Road in Burke.
mynbc5.com
NY teens steal car, damage law enforcement vehicles during pursuit
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Two teenagers from Lake Placid were arrested on Monday after they stole a car and caused damage to two law enforcement vehicles during a pursuit. New York State Police said that on Sunday, a 14-year-old male and a 13-year-old male ran away from Mountain Lake Academy.
suncommunitynews.com
Second DWI earns Champlain man felony charges
BEEKMANTOWN | On Sept. 16, a 21-year-old Champlain man was arrested and charged with two felony-level DWIs as well as two misdemeanors related to driving while intoxicated. According to a report issued by the Clinton Co. Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies pulled Joshuah R. McGoldrick over after he was noted to be driving on the shoulder of a road in the Town of Beekmantown. Authorities say they determined that McGoldrick had been driving with a BAC greater than .08.
