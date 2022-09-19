Read full article on original website
Wilder Farm to host living history event
MALONE — History will be showcased at the Wilder Homestead on Saturday and Sunday as the farm hosts the Adirondack Regiment of Civil War Re-enactors for the two-day harvest fest and Civil War living history display, according to a news release from the Almanzo and Laura Ingalls Wilder Association. The farm is located at 177 Stacy Road in Burke.
Happy Holidays gift shop opens in Malone
MALONE — The village has a new gift shop on Raymond Street that held its grand opening Tuesday. Debbie and Norman J. Bonner III opened Happy Holidays, at Clay, Cloth, and Wood, describing it as a local place to shop for specialty gifts.
Beverly Trimm Ashcroft
Beverly Trimm Ashcroft, passed away on December 13, 2021 in San Jose, Ca., at the age of 86. She was born on April 12, 1935 in Malone, NY, the daughter of Ernest and Rita McCabe Trimm. She graduated from the Franklin Academy in Malone in 1953 and the New York State University at Potsdam, NY., in 1957 with a BS Degree in Education. While in college, she met her future husband, Richard Ashcroft, a student at Clarkson University, also located in Potsdam, NY. On July 6, 1957 they married in Malone, NY.
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous
HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
Brushton-Moira adult center opens doors to community with apple social
BRUSHTON — Serving one village and three towns, the adult center on Route 11 is a place for the community to come together, according to the center’s board president, and on a rainy Monday afternoon area seniors were on hand to enjoy a taste of the season. According...
Expect Snow murder trial in 2023
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The earliest Michael Snow of Massena will stand trial for the killing of a SUNY Potsdam student is the first part of 2023. That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua. Snow, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, is...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
Lake Placid to lose power for transmission line replacement
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned power outage will leave Lake Placid residents in the dark overnight Tuesday. National Grid says the outage will start Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The power interruption will allow the utility to replace a transmission line...
